UltiSat Signs Agreement to Become a Reseller of Rivada Space Network’s LEO Constellation

CHANTILLY, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a leading provider of satellite communication solutions, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rivada Space Networks, a revolutionary company aiming to provide secure, high-bandwidth, global connectivity for enterprise and government customers. This agreement will allow UltiSat to become one of the select few resellers of Rivada Space Network’s forthcoming Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

The partnership signifies a pivotal milestone for UltiSat. By incorporating Rivada’s capabilities into UltiSat’s Unified Multi-path Connectivity™ (UMC) offering, UltiSat will expand its extensive range of secure and resilient networks and value-added services for its government, humanitarian aid, and critical infrastructure markets. This includes 24x7x365 Network Operations Center (NOC) services, billing, network management, and installation, ensuring seamless and reliable communication solutions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Rivada Space Networks and to be among the exclusive group of partners authorized to deliver and support this cutting-edge capability,” said Jim Scott, President and CEO of UltiSat. “Our commitment to providing exceptional solutions like this to solve complex challenges will further empower our customers with unparalleled connectivity in the ever-evolving multi-orbit SATCOM landscape.”

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: “We are delighted to be working with UltiSat to enhance their portfolio of services for government communications, humanitarian aid and resilient connectivity. Unlike traditional LEO systems, which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest gateway, Rivada’s game-changing Outernet is a self-contained and inter-connected private space network that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. It is fast becoming the system of choice for secure data communications.”

The Rivada Space Network’s LEO constellation is poised to revolutionize satellite communication by providing global, high-speed, low-latency connectivity, while also meeting the US DoD’s Zero Trust Architecture requirements. UltiSat’s inclusion as an authorized partner underscores its dedication to advancing the field of satellite communication and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

UltiSat will be at Satellite 2025 from March 11-13 in meeting space #2955, demonstrating the Unified Multi-path Connectivity Expeditionary Kit (UEK). Rivada Space Networks will be in the West Overlook Room, 2nd Floor. Stop by to learn more about how UltiSat and Rivada can help provide reliable and secure connectivity to government and commercial organization for their missions of high consequence.

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada is building The Outernet - the first unified, self-contained global communications network. Rivada’s global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous MEF-compliant optical mesh network in space. This “orbital network,” in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. For more Information, visit: www.rivadaspace.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Rivada Media Contacts:

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Email: mdickie@rivadaspace.com

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Email: bcarney@rivada.com

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations, serving customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets with unique communications requirements and greater resiliency demands. UltiSat continues to make substantial investments in global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries, serving those who serve others in challenging environments. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69fd4cca-c589-4c34-b575-729dc6946572

Rivada Outernet Rivada Outernet

