Optery Wins 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Attack Surface Management, Digital Footprint Management, and Employee Privacy Protection





SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the leader in enterprise-grade personal data removal and the first company to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee PII from the web, today announced its recognition for the second consecutive year as a winner in three categories by the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. These awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

Optery has been honored once again for its outstanding contributions to cybersecurity in the following categories:

Attack Surface Management

Digital Footprint Management

Employee Privacy Protection



Optery’s recognition in these categories highlights its ongoing commitment to mitigating risks associated with exposed executive and employee PII—commonly exploited for social engineering, credential theft, and ransomware attacks. By finding and removing personal data from data brokers, Optery protects businesses and their people from a range of PII-based threats, including phishing, smishing, vishing, identity fraud, doxxing, and harassment, ensuring a safer and more private work environment.

“The recently leaked Black Basta chat logs have revealed how modern cyber threat actors operate, using employee info from data broker databases to identify targets and facilitate cyber attacks,” said Paul Mander, GM at Optery for Business . “Organizations that fail to manage their data broker exposure leave their employees and executives vulnerable—putting the company at much greater risk of breaches, ransomware, and other security threats. Winning in these categories reflects the increasing recognition that proactive PII removal is a must-have cybersecurity measure for protecting both individuals and businesses.”

“We congratulate Optery on this outstanding achievement in the ‘Attack Surface Management,’ ‘Digital Footprint Management,’ and ‘Employee Privacy Protection’ categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry.”

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

In the complex and dynamic world of cybersecurity, excellence often goes unnoticed. That’s where the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards come in. We recognize companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in information security.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, ransomware, credential theft, identity fraud, doxxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded “Editors’ Choice” by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, was named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine in 2024, and received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people and hundreds of businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.



