Neurology Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 22,335.5 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The worldwide neurology devices sector continues to grow rapidly because the market benefits both from technological industry improvements and climbing neurological disease rates

Rockville, MD, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global neurology devices market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 11,678 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

According to the American Brain Foundation, 2024 article brain disease is a global issue, and a new report in The Lancet Neurology identifies its burden is tremendous. Over 1 in 3 adults worldwide have neurological disease, and it is thus now the largest cause of disease and impairment in the world.

From 1990 through 2021, overall disability, disease, and early death (disability-adjusted life years, DALYs) for neurological disease rose 18%, 2021 estimates in the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) report.

3.4 million, 43.1%, of the population in 2021 in the whole world lived with a neurological disease, and 11.1 million deaths in 2021 in neurological disease.

Neurology devices have experienced continuous growth because researchers have built minimally invasive devices which use artificial intelligence to deliver both superior diagnosis and treatment effects. Market expansion is heavily influenced by these innovations because they generate better results for patients in clinical operations.

The worldwide increase in neurological disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease together with epilepsy has dramatically raised demand for treatment devices and diagnostic equipment. The growing number of elderly people who face neurological disorders has increased due to their higher vulnerability to such medical conditions.

Healthcare spending in emerging economies increases due to which patients now benefit from greater accessibility to advanced neurology devices. The adoption of such devices in clinical settings receives support from government initiatives combined with positive reimbursement policies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global neurology devices market is projected to grow at 6.7% CAGR and reach USD 22,336 million by 2035.

CAGR and reach by 2035. The market created an opportunity of USD 2,245 million growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 to 2025.

growing at a CAGR of between 2020 to 2025. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.5% in 2035.

in 2035. Predominating market players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

Alzheimer's disease under application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 539.0 million between 2025 and 2035.

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035. North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,250.3 million collectively.

“The neurology devices market continues to increase steadily because of novel technological developments together with rising neurological conditions throughout the population. The demand for improved neurological treatment has pushed companies to innovate and form strategic partnerships for better market dominance” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Neurology Devices Market

Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Stryker Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes); Penumbra, Inc.; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Terumo Corporation; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp; Elekta AB; LivaNova PLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; NeuroSigma, Inc.; BrainsWay Ltd.; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

The market dedicated to neurology devices exhibits significant advances for both market expansion and responses to mounting requirements for sophisticated neurological treatments.

Top corporations continue to create strategic alliances with acquisitions because they want to add more products to their line-up as well as extend their global presence.

Neurology firms dedicate appreciable funds to research and development initiatives for advancing their top-of-the-line neurology devices. Precision Neuroscience obtained funding of USD 102 million in July 2024 to develop brain-computer interface technology that enabled users to think their way through controlling smartphones and computers whereas the industry demonstrates its commitment to innovation.

For instance,

In August 2024, in a partnership between Amber Therapeutics and Oxford University carried out first clinical trial of Picostim. This device demonstrated the ability of brain-computer interfaces to treat neurological disorders by reducing his seizures by 80%.

Neurology Devices Industry News:

In September 2024, Inbrain Neuroelectronics, a company located in Barcelona, unveiled its inaugural brain implant constructed from graphene. This device, featuring 64 graphene electrodes, serves as an accurate stimulator and reader of neural activity, aiming to improve outcomes in brain cancer surgeries and offering potential therapeutic options for conditions such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global neurology devices market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type of device ((cerebrospinal fluid management devices, interventional neurology devices {interventional/surgical simulators, neurothrombectomy devices, carotid artery stents, embolic coils, and support devices}, neurosurgery devices {neuroendoscopes, stereotactic systems, aneurysm clips, and other neurosurgery devices}, neurostimulation devices {spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, sacral nerve stimulation devices, other neurostimulation devices and other types of devices}); application (alzheimer's disease, parkinson's disease, major depression, epilepsy, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and others); by end user (hospitals, neurology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

