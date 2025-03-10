Verus Mortgage Capital Maintains Leadership as a Top Non-Agency RMBS Issuer in 2024

Varis Mortgage logo

Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) reaffirmed its position as a leading issuer of non-agency mortgage-backed securities last year.

Verus’ dedication to the non-QM and non-agency space is reflected in our strong partnerships with originators so they may provide reliable, flexible solutions...” — Dane Smith, President of VMC

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC), a correspondent investor specializing in residential non-QM and investor rental programs, reaffirmed its position as a leading issuer of non-agency mortgage-backed securities last year.VMC specializes in expanded credit/non-QM and investor rental loan programs and financed 12 deals totaling more than $6.5 billion. Since its inception, VMC has financed approximately $31.4 billion through 65 rated securitization transactions, further cementing its position as the predominant non-QM issuer since 2017, with roughly 80% penetration into the largest fixed income investors globally. In addition to this market leading presence and scale, the platform has also continued to grow, increasing the investor base by 10% in 2024.“Verus’ dedication to the non-QM and non-agency space is reflected in our strong partnerships with originators so they may provide reliable, flexible solutions,” said Dane Smith, President of VMC. “Non-QM products continue to create valuable opportunities for lenders, and working with an experienced, trusted leader like Verus ensures they can confidently navigate this evolving space and better serve their borrowers.”About Verus Mortgage CapitalFounded in 2015, Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) is a non-QM correspondent investor backed by Invictus Capital Partners, a leading investment firm. VMC purchases loans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It offers correspondent lenders a wide range of home financing products for credit worthy borrowers.The Washington, D.C.-based company, with operations located in Minneapolis, has purchased more than $34 billion in non-agency loans since its inception. In addition, through its affiliates, VMC has completed 65 rated securitizations. Mortgage bankers can learn more about VMC’s investor products by visiting www.verusmc.com Reach out to Verus Mortgage Capital today.

