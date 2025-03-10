Data Center Automation Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 32.5 Bn by 2030, Registering A CAGR of 21.32% from 2020-2030

Allied Market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global data centre automation market based on component, operating environment, end-user, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Significant surge in need for data centers from industries across all domains namely, IT & telecom, BFSI, public sector & utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, education, and others, extensive use of data automation by organizations to operate with maximum energy efficiency while minimizing their impact on the environment, and rise in the Internet penetration across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global data center automation market . On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, remarkable upsurge in the popularity of cloud computing and online gaming are further predicted to create ample opportunities for the industry.The global data center automation market generated $4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108 The key player analyzed in the global data center automation market report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Microsoft Corp.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.06% during the forecast period.Buy this Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the total market. The services segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.58% during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2108 Based on end-user, the BFSI segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the total data center automation industry. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

