E-Waste Management Market Size USD 244.6 Billion by 2032, At a CAGR 15.7% - Says Allied Market Research

Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals are driving the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the e-waste management market during forecast period.According to the report, the global e-waste management industry generated $57.81 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $244.56 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2032.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-waste management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Major market players such as Veolia, MRI Technologies, Umicore, TES Amm, Electronic Recyclers International, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, Capital Environment Holdings Limited, Tetronics Technologies Limited, SembCorp Industries, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/597 On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to the new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income. The region is expected to dominate the market as it is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.On the basis of application, the trashed segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to the e-waste being disposed-off in the form of trash due to the absence of efficient recycling and recovery technology and the unlawful transfer of hazardous e-waste to developing countries. However, the recycled segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the popularity and demand for refurbished products is growing at an increasing rate.Buy this Complete Report (376 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By material, the metal segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to rise in demand for precious metals. However, the others segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as valuable rubber, ceramics, wood, concrete and plywood can be extracted from raw material used in manufacturing electronic products.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/597 On the basis of source type, the home appliances segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to increase in per capita income, technical advancements, and global population growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the production of consumer electronics is happening at a large scale.

