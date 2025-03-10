Leading Factor Driving The Pergoveris Market In 2025: Rising Prevalence Of Infertility Driving Growth In The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Pergoveris Market Grown, and What Are Its Future Projections?

The Pergoveris market has shown strong growth over the years and is expected to continue on an upward trajectory.

Historic Growth (2024-2025)

• The market is forecasted to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

• It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.

• Key factors driving past growth include:

o Increasing infertility rates worldwide.

o Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

o Growing awareness and acceptance of fertility treatments.

o Rising healthcare spending.

o Lifestyle shifts leading to delayed pregnancies.

Projected Future Growth (2025-2029)

• The market is projected to grow at a future CAGR of XX%.

• By 2029, it is expected to reach $XX million.

• Major factors contributing to future growth:

o Technological innovations in fertility drugs.

o Higher adoption rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

o Expanding healthcare coverage in emerging economies.

o Rising prevalence of hormonal disorders.

o Increased investment in reproductive health research.

How Does Infertility Impact the Pergoveris Market?

Infertility is a key driver of the Pergoveris market, as challenges related to conception and pregnancy maintenance are becoming more prevalent.

Contributing factors include:

• Delayed childbearing due to career and lifestyle choices.

• Exposure to environmental toxins.

• A rise in medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Pergoveris supports infertility treatment by enhancing ovarian function through a combination of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH), which helps egg development in women with severe gonadotropin deficiency.

According to the World Health Organization (April 2023), 17.5% of the global adult population—approximately 1 in 6 people—face infertility issues, reinforcing the growing demand for Pergoveris.

Who Are the Key Players in the Pergoveris Market?

Merck KGaA stands as a leading company in the Pergoveris market, significantly contributing to infertility treatment advancements globally.

How Is the Pergoveris Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on:

1. By Formulation:

o Injectable Pen

o Vial Formulation

2. By Indication:

o Anovulation

o Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Procedures

3. By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

4. By End Use:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Care

o Home Care

Which Regions Are Leading Market Growth?

• Europe held the largest market share in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the forecast period.

• The market analysis covers:

o Asia-Pacific

o Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

o North America

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

