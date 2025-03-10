Stars, Supermodels, and Rescued Pups Take Over the Runway Today at the Annual Rescue Dogs Rock Charity Fashion Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic Victorian mansion Ideal Glass Studios (9 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011) is hosting one of the most heartwarming and star-studded fashion events of the year today—the Rescue Dogs Rock Annual Charity Fashion Show. This extraordinary evening will feature 30 high-profile personalities from CNBC, NFLX, Miss USA, top supermodels, and leading designers walking the runway hand-in-paw with dogs rescued from abuse and neglect by Rescue Dogs Rock (RDR).RDR, an organization committed to saving critically injured and abandoned dogs, has rescued over 9,700 dogs and spent more than $15 million on their care. Their impact was recently recognized with their rescues featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl.This year’s event promises an unforgettable visual spectacle. Models will don Parisian lingerie, and the dogs will sport their own luxurious couture, proving that rescue pups can shine just as brightly as their human counterparts. Attendees will receive LED dog ears and glow sticks in their gift bags, ensuring the celebration continues with a high-energy dance party after the runway show.Adding to the evening’s uniqueness, dancers from the Martha Graham Dance Company will perform alongside pups dressed in elegant tutus. A celebrity artist will create live sketches of the event, and DJ Reach will set the mood with an electrifying soundtrack. One of the most eye-catching moments will feature celebrity bodyguard “The Fancy Giant” (7’1, 490 lbs) walking with a 2.5 lb rescue pup, showcasing the ultimate contrast in heartwarming fashion.SPOT the mobile robot dog from Boston Dynamics will star on the runway. Lending his incredible talents to promote animal rescue.The Robot Wranglers at 3D Cowboys ( www.3dcowboys.com ) is a robotics entertainment, education, and consulting company that features the amazing Boston Dynamics ( www.bostondynamics.com ) robot dog Spot.Star-Studded Guest ListA dazzling lineup of VIP walkers will bring their star power to the event, including Frederique van der Wal (Victoria’s Secret supermodel) & daughter Scyler, Drita D’Avanzo (Netflix’s Mob Wives), cast members of Netflix’s Selling The City, Miss USA N.C. Gabby Ortega, former Miss USA N.Y. Stephanie Chernick, Ty Hunter (Beyoncé’s Stylist), Richie Rich (legendary ‘80s designer & club kid), Matt Sarafa (Project Runway Junior winner), Anna Rothschild (celebrity publicist), Jon Nubian (YRB Magazine founder), Indira Cesarine (Untitled Magazine founder), Rebecca Herero (Art Bodega Magazine founder), Rachel Geller (cosmetics mogul), Victor De Souza (renowned designer), and Willard Morgan (owner of Ideal Glass Studios). Additional celebrity guests will be announced daily.Event Schedule:Talent will arrive today between 3:00 - 5:00 PM for press interviews and photos with rescued dogs and charity representatives. From 5:00 - 6:00 PM, a VIP cocktail event will take place for talent and press, offering an intimate setting to connect before the main show. The highly anticipated runway show will begin at 7:45 PM, bringing together fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy in an unforgettable night.Media Encouraged to Attend.Media Contact:

