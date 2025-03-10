Intellian Opens Its First USA Manufacturing Line; Intensifies Its Commitment to its U.S. Government Partners

Intellian, Irvine USA

WA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies USA, Inc., a leading provider of global satellite communication (SATCOM) antennas and ground gateway solutions, announced today that its ARC-M4 Block 1 (AN/USC-75) is now being manufactured at Intellian’s U.S. headquarters, in Irvine, California.Intellian is intensifying its commitment to the U.S. Government’s mission-critical objectives and supply chain resiliency, by manufacturing the ARC-M4 Block 1 SATCOM terminal in the U.S. Intellian has implemented a meticulous component-level supply chain control system to ensure that no components are used from vulnerable nation states, which enhances national security and protects against supply chain disruptions.Together, these actions drastically add manufacturing capacity, increases supply chain resiliency, and demonstrates our commitment to the needs of our U.S. Government partners.The maritime ARC-M4 Block 1 (AN/USC-75) terminal gives its users rugged, high Sea State, high-performance operations with enhanced resiliency through automated switching between MILSATCOM and COMSATCOM assets, such as WGS, and SES’s mPOWER constellations, leveraging our shipboard mediation system for terminals and waveforms.The ARC-M4 Block 1 is the first WGS-certified Hybrid terminal in the warfighter’s arsenal.The ARC-M4 family of terminals were engineered to deliver the concepts of Agile Resilient Communications – Multi-Role, Multi-Mission, Multi-Band, Multi-Orbit (ARC-M4). Enhanced resiliency comes from the agility and options to choose frequency bands, services, and orbits to mitigate adversarial actions.Intellian’s ARC-M4 Block 1 terminal is certified for simultaneous X-band and Military Ka-Band operations on the WGS constellation (AN/USC-75) without any caveats or restrictions. The terminal is also certified for use on SES O3b mPOWER, and Viasat’s I5 high-capacity Military Ka-Band payloads (Cat IV). Frequency bands are electronically switched eliminating the need for manual hardware modifications by a signal’s technician.The ARC-M4 Block 1 terminal is designed for LEO, MEO, GEO, and HEO multi-orbit services, and is engineered to anticipate new constellations launching across all orbits.Within the U.S. Department of Defense, the message is clear: single-use and siloed technologies are not viable; dual-use technology is mandatory. The ARC-M4 Block 1 breaks innovative boundaries by harmonizing MILSATCOM and COMSATCOM assets.Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian Technologies, said: “Intellian remains at the forefront of technological innovation, bringing forward both practical and innovative solutions that are trusted to the highest degree. Our new ARC-M4 Block 1 line at our U.S. headquarters is Intellian's first international production line, marking phase one of our expanding global capabilities. These enhanced facilities meet the needs of our U.S. Government customers while also reducing operational risk. Our on-going component-level supply chain system ensures that all components and parts are compliant with U.S. Government sourcing requirements and restrictions. We are committed to enhancing satellite communication performance and mission readiness with the agility, flexibility and quality necessary to succeed in any operational environment.”PhotographIntellian's Irvine facility in the USA.For more information about the ARC-M4 Block 1The ARC-M4 Block 1 enables agile resilient communications (ARC) multi-role, multi-mission, multi-band and multi-arc (M4). By delivering dual, simultaneous links in both X-band and Ka-band, the terminal provides communication path redundancy and fallback options. This pathway diversity coupled with intelligent mediation and link bonding delivers unparalleled resiliency in a single user terminal.ARC-M4 Block 1 promotes interoperability between major satellite operators, namely WGS, Inmarsat I5 and SES mPOWER.About Intellian Technologies, Inc.Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. 