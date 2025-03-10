Rheology Modifiers Market Set for Significant Expansion and Revenue Growth Through 2030

Rheology Modifiers Market Size

Increased usage of cosmetics, skincare, and hygiene products has significantly driven the demand for rheology modifiers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing demand for personal care products and the increasing use of rheology modifiers across various industries are fueling the expansion of the global rheology modifiers market . According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key investment opportunities, emerging trends, market size estimates, competitive landscape, and strategic insights.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14108 Key Market Drivers & Opportunities- Rising Personal Care Demand: Increased usage of cosmetics, skincare, and hygiene products has significantly driven the demand for rheology modifiers.- Expanding Industrial Applications: From construction to pharmaceuticals, rheology modifiers are finding widespread applications in enhancing product performance.- Urbanization & Commercial Projects: The surge in infrastructure and commercial developments presents lucrative growth opportunities.- Challenges: Fluctuating crude oil prices remain a key restraint impacting market growth.Segment Highlights:By Type:Organic rheology modifiers dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of the market share.Inorganic rheology modifiers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% through 2030.By Distribution Channel:Indirect sales held the largest revenue share in 2020 (~60%).Direct sales are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.By Region:Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, capturing over one-third of the global share.The region is also projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% by 2030, driven by industrial growth and increasing urbanization.Key Market PlayersLeading companies operating in the rheology modifiers market include:- Arkema- Ashland- BASF SE- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.- Akzo Nobel N.V.- BYK Additives and Instruments- Elementis Plc.- The Dow Chemical Company- Clariant- Croda International Plc.These companies are focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, and innovation to strengthen their market presence.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rheology-modifiers-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.