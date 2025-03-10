Green Data Center Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 303.9 Bn by 2031, Registering At a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2031

Allied Market

The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in penetration of high-end cloud computing in companies, surge in need for scalability, and increase in expenditure on green data center technology drive the global green data center market. However, rise in demand for managed services and increase in concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G would open new opportunities in the future.The global green data center industry generated $49.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $303.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.Major industry players such as Digital Realty Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Super Micro, Eaton Corporation, Cyber Power Systems, NEC Corporation, NTT Communications, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Dell Technologies, ZutaCore, Nortek Air Solutions, Cisco, Midas Green Technologies, IBM Corporation, Delta ElectronicsBy region, the global green data center market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to infrastructure development and technology adoption in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in digital and economic transformation in the region.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2481 By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in terms of revenue generation in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global green data center market. This is due to adoption of green data center by large enterprises for efficient and cost-effective energy. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, due to rapid innovation and technological investments by SMEs.By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global green data center market, as green data center solutions are effective and environmentally friendly in terms of data storage and energy consumption. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, due to surge in adoption of professional services for integration and deployment of green data center solutions.Buy this Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:By industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in storage demand and increase in data traffic in the media & entertainment industry. However, the BFSI segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global green data center market, due to need for sustainable data management.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2481 The report analyzes these key players of the global green data center market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

