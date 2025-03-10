Entrex Carbon Market Achieves “Pink Current” Status with OTC Markets

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTC: RGLG) announced today that it has officially achieved Pink Current status with OTC Markets, marking a significant milestone for the company.

We are pleased to share that Entrex is now publicly ‘Current’ with OTC—a long-awaited achievement despite the challenges presented by FINRA” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: RGLG) announced today that it has officially achieved Pink Current status with OTC Markets, marking a significant milestone for the company."We are pleased to share that Entrex is now publicly ‘Current’ with OTC—a long-awaited achievement despite the challenges presented by FINRA," said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. "With this milestone, we can now engage brokers to support our capital needs and advance our planned acquisitions."Tom Harblin, a partner at Entrex, added, "This is a breath of fresh air—our past challenges are behind us, and brokerage compliance teams can now enable their investment banking divisions to work with Entrex. We anticipate finalizing contracts for the operational Bitcoin mining and EV charging facilities currently under contract."Watkins further emphasized, "While this is an early step, it is a critical one in building a meaningful and sustainable company. We expect 2025 to be a transformative year—one that drives revenue growth, builds EBITDA, and establishes a solid foundation for long-term success."###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with carbon projects to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

