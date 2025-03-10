Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,762 in the last 365 days.

Entrex Carbon Market Achieves “Pink Current” Status with OTC Markets

Entrex Logo

Entrex Logo

Entrex Florida Market

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex Carbon Market

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTC: RGLG) announced today that it has officially achieved Pink Current status with OTC Markets, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Entrex - UHF Logistics (OTCBB:RGLG)

We are pleased to share that Entrex is now publicly ‘Current’ with OTC—a long-awaited achievement despite the challenges presented by FINRA”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: RGLG) announced today that it has officially achieved Pink Current status with OTC Markets, marking a significant milestone for the company.

"We are pleased to share that Entrex is now publicly ‘Current’ with OTC—a long-awaited achievement despite the challenges presented by FINRA," said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. "With this milestone, we can now engage brokers to support our capital needs and advance our planned acquisitions."

Tom Harblin, a partner at Entrex, added, "This is a breath of fresh air—our past challenges are behind us, and brokerage compliance teams can now enable their investment banking divisions to work with Entrex. We anticipate finalizing contracts for the operational Bitcoin mining and EV charging facilities currently under contract."

Watkins further emphasized, "While this is an early step, it is a critical one in building a meaningful and sustainable company. We expect 2025 to be a transformative year—one that drives revenue growth, builds EBITDA, and establishes a solid foundation for long-term success."

###

About Entrex Carbon Market:

Entrex Carbon Market established a market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with carbon projects to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.

For further information:

Stephen H. Watkins, CEO
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc
(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX
www.entrexcarbonmarket.com

Stephen Watkins
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc
+1 561-465-7454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Entrex Carbon Market Achieves “Pink Current” Status with OTC Markets

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more