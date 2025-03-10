DC Health to Host National Black HIV Awareness Day Event and Release New Surveillance Health Report

The District of Columbia Department of Health (DC Health) is proud to announce the observance of National Black HIV Awareness Day (NBHAAD) on Saturday, February 8, 2025. In honor of the awareness day, DC Health released the An nual Epidemiology and Surveillance Report which highlights the progress made in HIV testing, diagnosis and treatment in the District.

To celebrate National Black HIV Awareness Day, DC Health will host and event on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM EST, at the MLK Library, located at 901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001. This important event is organized in partnership with the American Cancer Society and the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and will focus on addressing the intersection of HIV and Cancer within the Black community, with an emphasis on increasing awareness, education, and engagement around clinical trials and screenings.

The event’s theme, “Engage, Educate, Empower: Uniting to End HIV/AIDS in Black Communities,” aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding these critical health issues while promoting health and wellness within the community. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the unique challenges Black individuals encounter in accessing care and explore ways to foster meaningful conversations about HIV and cancer prevention, treatment, and the vital role of early screening.

Event Highlights Include:

A panel discussion on the intersection of HIV and cancer in the Black community.

Resources on clinical trials, screenings, and services that promote health equity.

Free HIV testing opportunities will be available at the event.

The Mary Bowman Award presentation recognizing outstanding community leaders.

Light refreshments and networking opportunities

Event Context: Established in 1999, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day highlights the ongoing disproportionate impact of HIV on Black communities. Despite significant progress in reducing HIV transmission rates, systemic challenges like racism, discrimination, and mistrust in the healthcare system continue to hinder access to necessary care and prevention services. This year’s observance seeks to confront these barriers directly through increased education, expanded testing, and greater community engagement, while underscoring the critical importance of treatment and equitable access to care.

The 2025 National Black HIV Awareness Day Theme:

Engage : Explore strategies to more effectively engage the Black community in HIV/AIDS and cancer prevention and treatment efforts. This includes implementing targeted outreach programs that address specific community needs, fostering partnerships with local organizations and health providers, and leveraging trusted community leaders and influencers to promote HIV testing. By normalizing conversations about HIV/AIDS and breaking down stigma, these efforts can help build trust, raise awareness, and encourage proactive health behaviors.

Educate : Prioritize enhancing education on HIV/AIDS and cancer prevention, with a particular focus on Black youth and adults. Efforts should include sharing up-to-date research, raising awareness about available treatment options, and addressing misconceptions that perpetuate stigma and discrimination. By providing accurate, accessible information, we can empower individuals to make informed health decisions and foster a more supportive and inclusive community.

Empower : Showcase inspiring success stories and effective strategies that have empowered Black individuals living with HIV/AIDS and cancer. Emphasize the impact of advocacy efforts, policy advancements, improved access to care, and robust support systems in transforming lives. These examples can serve as powerful reminders of resilience and provide a roadmap for driving meaningful change within the community.

The DC Health An nual Epidemiology and Surveillance Report provides a comprehensive overview of the District’s HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), hepatitis, and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics. The report highlights ongoing progress and how partnerships with community organizations continue to improve health outcomes for District residents. In 2023, DC reported just 192 new HIV cases—the lowest annual total since the 1990s. Over the past 15 years, new HIV cases in DC have decreased by 86%, including a 34% reduction among Black residents since 2019. The report also highlights DC Health’s commitment to access to care. Among people newly diagnosed with HIV in 2023, 81% were linked to medical care within 30 days of diagnosis.

