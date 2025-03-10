LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results on March 18, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 10:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on March 18, 2025 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 19, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6702756dbdb741f9b401c583a37bd291

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

