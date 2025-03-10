Canned Tuna Market Poised for Robust Growth Amid Rising Demand for Convenient and Nutrient-Rich Foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global canned tuna market is expected to grow from USD 11,158.4 million in 2025 to USD 17,832.6 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient, protein-rich food options and expanding market penetration in emerging economies.

NEWARK, Del, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned tuna market is set to experience substantial growth, with its valuation expected to increase from USD 11,158.4 million in 2025 to USD 17,832.6 million by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This expansion is driven by evolving consumer preferences for convenient, protein-rich, and long-shelf-life food options. With the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with tuna consumption, coupled with advancements in packaging and processing technologies, the industry is poised for significant expansion.

The increasing reliance on packaged and ready-to-eat food products has further fueled the market's upward trajectory. Canned tuna, known for its high protein content, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins, aligns well with the growing consumer demand for healthy, convenient meal solutions.

Additionally, a fast-paced lifestyle and the rise in the working population have contributed to the increasing consumption of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods, supporting market growth. Furthermore, sustainability initiatives in the seafood industry, such as responsible fishing practices and eco-friendly packaging, are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the market dynamics.

Global increase in canned tuna consumption is due to a reasonably source of price along with the facts of healthy protein source and the product requires no refrigeration and hence, easy to store. The US, European Union, and Japan are the top consumers of the product in the world. Canned tuna demand in Middle East countries and Latin America is growing rapidly as well.

Country-Wise Insights

Light Chunky Variety of Canned Tuna Sales Is Growing in the US

Among the most common consumed food in the United States, an average person eats almost 14 pounds of canned tuna in a year, more specifically, canned light tuna. The chunky light meat of tuna in water most frequently eaten and popular among the US consumers, which contributes to almost 75-80% per year of the US canned tuna consumption.

According to research, one among four US consumers eat canned tuna once per week regularly, which is more common during the summer season. Further, almost 50% of canned tuna are eaten in sandwich form in the US in, while salads contribute to 22%, and casseroles 15.5%. Studies indicated that, more product consumption of canned tuna are from large size households than average-sized ones.

Italian Canned Tuna Is Propelling Canned Tuna demand with Unique Varieties

Italian canned tuna is among the bestselling seafood in the US, propelling its demand even more in the industry. Several brands in the industry are making unique product lines in Italy, such as Angelo Parodi Ventresca Yellowfin Tuna has a buttery taste with yellowfin tuna in oil, Callipo Italian Canned Tuna has firm textured meat, Tonnino Tuna Fillet offers canned light tuna with tuna fillets in spring water which are perfect for salads.

Canned Tuna Sales Are Surging in Thailand with Value Added Tuna and Plain Tuna

Thailand consumers prefer two varieties of canned tuna, which are value added tuna and plain tuna. There is mixture of tuna flakes in canned value added tuna with different ingredients like chili, rice, beans, maize, and others, which depend on the end formula, while for plain tuna, chunk, solid, shredded, flakes formats or products are available in different media, such as olive oil, veg oil, brine, or spring water.





"The canned tuna market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the demand for healthier, convenient, and ethically sourced food options. As industry players continue to innovate with sustainable practices and premium product offerings, the market is set to witness sustained growth in the coming decade." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Recent Developments in the Market

Thai Union launched new premium canned tuna products with an emphasis on responsible sourcing.

Bumble Bee Foods introduced innovative tuna-based snack packs targeting health-conscious consumers.

Rio Mare expanded its product range to include infused tuna varieties, catering to the European market.

Starkist ventured into plant-based seafood alternatives, blending tuna with vegan ingredients.

Consumer Demand and Preferences in the Canned Tuna Sector

Consumer preferences are evolving, with a noticeable shift towards plant-based food products. Environmental and animal welfare concerns have led some consumers to opt for plant-based alternatives to traditional tuna. This trend poses both challenges and opportunities for canned tuna manufacturers to innovate and cater to diverse dietary preferences.

Price Trends and Supply Chain Challenges in the Canned Tuna Market

The canned tuna industry faces challenges related to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions:

Inflation: Rising product prices and reduced stocks in emerging economies pose threats to market stability. However, the convenience and hygiene associated with canned goods continue to drive consumer reliance on these products.

Impact of Inflation on the Canned Tuna Industry Growth

Inflationary pressures have influenced consumer purchasing behaviors, leading to a preference for cost-effective protein sources like canned tuna. The economic situation, including cost-cutting measures by consumers, has contributed to the rise in the popularity of canned tuna as an economical alternative to fresh and frozen seafood.

What factors are driving the growth of the canned tuna market?

Increasing demand for convenient, high-protein foods, rising working population, and advancements in sustainable fishing practices are key growth drivers.

What are some emerging trends in the canned tuna market?

Premiumization, flavored and infused tuna products, sustainable sourcing, and the rise of e-commerce distribution channels are major trends.

How is sustainability affecting the canned tuna market?

Consumers demand ethically sourced tuna, prompting companies to adopt sustainable fishing methods like pole-and-line and FAD-free fishing.

What recent innovations have been introduced in canned tuna packaging?

Easy-open cans, vacuum-sealed pouches, BPA-free packaging, and eco-friendly materials are improving product safety and shelf life.





Category-Wise Insights

Demand for Skipjack Tuna with Larger Size Is Rising

Larger types of tuna may be caught with methods including longlining, which entails trailing including a short-baited line or involves mainline equipped with many hooks and uses baits which may be extended for kilometers in deep waters. However, skipjack tuna demand in most countries are skyrocketing which involves purse seine fishing, where a cylindrical net can be lowering around a school of fish with closing bottom.

That particular method is very popular due to the fact that in this method of fishing, the levels of bycatch can be reduced while it is an efficient technique to catch more amounts of fish. After that, the fishes may go through a minor processing in processing plants or fisheries, which are located near the docks usually for convenient unloading.

Burgeoning Demand from Food Industry Is Propelling Canned Tuna Production

There are five types of canned tuna which are most popular in the commercial market, including albacore (Thunnus alalonga), skipjack (Katsuwonus pelamis), bluefin (Thunnus thynuss), yellowfin (Thunnus albacares), and bigeye (Thunnus obesus), all of which belong to the Mackerel or Scombridae family in the Thunnini tribe.

Among all these species, albacore and skipjack make up most of the canned tuna, whereas yellowfin, bluefin, and bigeye are mostly used in products like sashimi and sushi

Competitive Landscape of Canned Tuna Manufacturers

The canned tuna market is characterized by the presence of several key players striving to meet evolving consumer demands:

Thai Union Group PCL

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Starkist Co.

Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Princes Group

Bolton Group (Rio Mare)

Century Pacific Food, Inc.

American Tuna, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods, Inc.

Jealsa Rianxeira S.A.U.

Frinsa del Noroeste S.A.

Alfa Gamma Group (Calvo)

Iberconsa Seafood Processing



These companies are focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and expanding their distribution networks to maintain a competitive edge.

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Canned White Tuna, Canned Light Tuna, Canned Specialty Tuna

By Product Form:

Chunk, Solid, Flakes, Others

By Flavor:

Unflavored, Flavored

By Sales Channel:

B2B/HoReCa, B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

