TransUnion Appoints Mohamed Abdelsadek Chief Global Solutions Officer

CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohamed Abdelsadek has joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President and Chief Global Solutions Officer, effective March 10, 2025.

The Global Solutions team fulfills an important role advancing the innovation and commercialization of TransUnion’s global product portfolio. As Chief Global Solutions Officer, Abdelsadek will manage revenue growth and profitability through the strategy, planning, innovation and commercialization of TransUnion’s products and solutions globally. He will report to TransUnion President and CEO Chris Cartwright and serve on the executive leadership team.

“In an increasingly digital world, consumers and businesses need innovative information solutions to help make trust possible,” said Cartwright. “Mohamed is a proven financial services and technology leader who will help drive our work to accelerate innovation and growth across our solutions suites.”

Abdelsadek joins TransUnion from Mastercard, where he held several executive roles over the past seven and a half years and also served on the company’s management committee. His roles included Executive Vice President, business & market insights leading all data and insights products and the global payment consulting business, Executive Vice President of the North America Services business, as well as Executive Vice President of global strategy, corporate development, and M&A. He previously held leadership roles at Synchrony Financial and GE Capital, and earlier in his career worked at McKinsey & Company advising financial services companies.

Abdelsadek earned an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, an M.S. in computer science from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from SUNY at Stony Brook. He also serves on the board of Truata.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

