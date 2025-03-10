Traxys and HNK Alpha Execute First Lithium Carbonate Futures Block Trade on Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announced the execution of the first lithium carbonate futures block trade, traded between Traxys and HNK Alpha on March 7, 2025.

Traxys and HNK Alpha traded 20 lots of the May 2025 Abaxx Lithium Carbonate Singapore futures contract at USD$10,300/tonne.

“We are delighted to be an active participant in the newly created Abaxx physical lithium carbonate contract,” said Martim Facada, Head of Lithium, Traxys. “As a long-term participant in the battery raw materials sector, Traxys will keep playing an important role in the growth and development of the lithium industry. Abaxx’s new lithium contracts will provide Traxys and the lithium industry with a new hedging tool to help manage price risk.”

Abaxx’s Lithium Carbonate futures mark a significant development as the world’s first physically- deliverable lithium carbonate contracts priced in US dollars. These new contracts provide market participants with standardized and globally accessible pricing benchmarks, better aligning trade flows with physical market realities.

By introducing a reliable and transparent mechanism for price discovery, the contracts enhance participants’ ability to manage risk in an increasingly dynamic and critical market. Each regional contract is a US dollar-denominated, DAP contract representing 1 tonne of lithium carbonate and is deliverable at ports in either Singapore, Rotterdam, or Baltimore.

Abaxx’s suite of futures contracts for energy, environmental and battery metals are open for trading 14 hours a day, Monday through Friday. Visit abaxx.exchange/resources-clearing-members-brokers for a full list of clearing firms and execution brokers.

About Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Abaxx is building Smarter Markets — markets empowered by better financial technology and market infrastructure to address our biggest challenges, including the energy transition. In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is an indirect majority-owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, subsidiaries recognized by MAS as an RMO and ACH, respectively.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing are a Singapore-based commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse, introducing centrally cleared, physically deliverable commodities futures and derivatives to provide better price discovery and risk management tools for the commodities critical to our transition to a lower-carbon economy.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647 490 1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 647 490 1590

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

