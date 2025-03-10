Anterix Unveils $250M AnterixAccelerator™

Strong Participation from More Than 15 Utilities, Plus Current Customers and Ecosystem Members

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the recognized market leader in private wireless broadband, has launched its highly anticipated AnterixAccelerator initiative with an investment of up to $250 million. During discussions with participants, which included more than 15 utilities in addition to current Anterix customers and Anterix Active Ecosystem® members, key aspects of the initiative were highlighted, including:

Dollar-for-Dollar Match

Ownership Terms

Path to 5 MHz by 5 MHz

Customized Commercial Structures

Anterix White Glove Support



“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to helping utilities overcome the barriers to deploying 900 MHz private LTE networks. The significant interest we’ve seen across the industry to join the AnterixAccelerator initiative underscores the urgent need for reliable, secure, and scalable private networks in the utility sector,” said Scott Lang, President & CEO of Anterix.

“With a quarter-billion-dollar commitment, we’re not just enabling the next wave of broadband deployments—we’re helping to ensure that more of our nation’s utilities can move forward to realize the value of these critical communications systems. Anterix’s extensive expertise, valuable 900 MHz spectrum asset, and strong device and solution ecosystem uniquely position us to lead the industry in making private wireless networks more accessible and more deployable for utilities nationwide.

“As the market leader we are well positioned to deliver on this exciting initiative. We have never been stronger, with seven leading utility customers, more than 120 technology and solution providers, nearly $400 million of contracts to deploy 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, and zero debt. We are poised to accelerate the utility industry’s technological evolution.”

-Scott Lang, Anterix President & CEO

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 120 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

