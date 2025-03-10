Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Meets its Target With Largest Ever Product Batch of BAM-1 Spider Silk - Surpassing Entire 2024 Output

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a global leader in engineered spider silk technologies, is thrilled to announce that it has begun production of the largest single batch of BAM-1 recombinant spider silk in the Company's history. Last year, the Company publicly set a goal of exceeding all of 2024's production with a single production batch in 2025. Today, Kraig Labs announces it has far exceeded that goal and kept that promise.





In 2024, Kraig Labs produced more spider silk than in all previous years combined. Following a record-breaking 2024, the Company is now surpassing that milestone with just a single production run in early 2025. This single production run is larger than the Company's entire output for the previous 12 months. This extraordinary expansion underscores the Company’s continued success in scaling up the commercial production of its revolutionary spider silk technology.

"Today, we are making history," said Jon Rice, Chief Operations Officer of Kraig Labs. "This production run is not just our largest to date—it is larger than everything we produced throughout all of 2024. This achievement demonstrates our ability to dramatically scale BAM-1 silk output, bringing us closer than ever to meeting what we see as an immense global demand for high-performance spider silk."





The current BAM-1 silk production run is the latest in a series of breakthroughs that validate the Company's robust spider silk production platform and its ability to deliver industrial-scale quantities of its cutting-edge biomaterial. Kraig Labs remains committed to pushing the boundaries of advanced material science, leveraging its scalable production systems to create unprecedented opportunities in technical textiles, defense, and performance apparel industries.

"As we continue to ramp up production, this milestone is a clear testament to the dedication of our team and the scalability of our technology," said Rice. "We set out to revolutionize the performance materials market, and we are proving that spider silk is no longer a material of the future—it is here today and ready for commercialization."

With this historic production milestone, Kraig Labs is further solidifying its position as the industry leader in spider silk manufacturing. The Company looks forward to sharing further updates as it advances toward commercial deliveries and strategic partnerships.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a69e49e5-be00-4202-93df-13c1534fe33e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9458782a-33b2-4b24-9c18-d7173edbeb37

BAM-1 Silkworms (1) BAM-1 Silkworms from previous production run BAM-1 Silkworms (3) BAM-1 Silkworms from previous production run

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.