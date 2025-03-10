Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,221 in the last 365 days.

Record Results for Willis Lease Finance Corporation in 2024

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) today reported record annual total revenues of $569.2 million and pre-tax income of $152.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, aggregate, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were at an all-time record high of $452.1 million, up 30.4% as compared to $346.8 million in 2023. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with a strong aviation marketplace.

“In 2024 we leveraged our strong earnings to reinvest in the most in demand engines and aircraft,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “Our ability to profitably deploy nearly $1 billion is a direct reflection on how our platform maximizes the value of assets.”

2024 Highlights

  • The Company generated a record $152.6 million of pre-tax income in 2024, up 127.4% compared to $67.1 million in 2023.
  • Lease rent revenue increased by $25.1 million, or 11.8%, to a record $238.2 million in 2024, compared to $213.1 million in 2023.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $213.9 million, another record high in 2024, an increase of 60.0%, compared to $133.7 million in 2023, reflecting the increased size of the lease portfolio and specifically those leases on short-term lease conditions. Engines out on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $174.5 million of short-term maintenance revenues in 2024, compared to $118.3 million in the prior year. There was $39.4 million of long-term maintenance revenue recognized in 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year. Long-term maintenance revenue is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $27.1 million in 2024, compared to $20.4 million in 2023. The increase in spare parts sales reflects the demand for surplus material that we are seeing as operators extend the lives of their current generation engine portfolios. Equipment sales were $1.0 million for the sale of one engine in 2024, as compared to no equipment sales in 2023.
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment was $45.1 million in 2024, reflecting the sale of 35 engines, eight airframes, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. Gain on sale of leased equipment was $10.6 million in 2023, reflecting the sale of 28 engines, one airframe, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio.
  • The book value of lease assets including equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases, increased to $2,872.3 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,223.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Inclusive of lease assets in our joint ventures, the book value of lease assets increased to $3,238.4 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,495.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Diluted weighted average income per common share was $15.34 for 2024, compared to $6.23 in 2023.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $80.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $67.73 at December 31, 2023.
  • The Company paid its second consecutive, recurring quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in November of 2024, and subsequent to year end 2024, declared and paid its third consecutive, recurring dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in February of this year.
  • In October of 2024, the Company refinanced and expanded its $500 million credit facility, entering into a new five-year, $1.0 billion credit facility, providing incremental liquidity to support our continued growth.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,872.3 million, consisting of $2,635.9 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $183.6 million of notes receivable, $31.1 million of maintenance rights, and $21.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 354 engines, 16 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,223.4 million, consisting of $2,112.8 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $92.6 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $8.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Conference Call

WLFC will hold a conference call on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (877) 612-6725, International +1 (646) 828-8082, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 808553. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.wlfc.global under the Investor Relations section for details.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Years Ended
December 31,		    
    2024     2023 % Change     2024     2023 % Change
REVENUE            
Lease rent revenue $ 64,584   $ 51,929 24.4 %   $ 238,236   $ 213,138 11.8 %
Maintenance reserve revenue   57,381     37,059 54.8 %     213,908     133,668 60.0 %
Spare parts and equipment sales   6,762     7,398 (8.6 )%     27,099     20,359 33.1 %
Interest revenue   3,718     2,311 60.9 %     11,683     8,721 34.0 %
Gain on sale of leased equipment   11,915     5,480 117.4 %     45,063     10,581 325.9 %
Maintenance services revenue   6,202     7,461 (16.9 )%     24,158     24,168 %
Other revenue   2,235     2,641 (15.4 )%     9,076     7,920 14.6 %
Total revenue   152,797     114,279 33.7 %     569,223     418,555 36.0 %
             
EXPENSES            
Depreciation and amortization expense   24,157     22,794 6.0 %     92,460     90,925 1.7 %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales   5,849     5,626 4.0 %     22,852     15,207 50.3 %
Cost of maintenance services   6,823     6,808 0.2 %     24,470     21,159 15.6 %
Write-down of equipment   10,362     2,008 416.0 %     11,228     4,398 155.3 %
General and administrative   42,452     29,637 43.2 %     146,757     115,740 26.8 %
Technical expense   4,370     8,353 (47.7 )%     22,294     28,109 (20.7 )%
Net finance costs:            
Interest expense   29,386     22,269 32.0 %     104,764     78,795 33.0 %
Total net finance costs   29,386     22,269 32.0 %     104,764     78,795 33.0 %
Total expenses   123,399     97,495 26.6 %     424,825     354,333 19.9 %
             
Income from operations   29,398     16,784 75.2 %     144,398     64,222 124.8 %
Income from joint ventures   992     4,197 (76.4 )%     8,247     2,908 183.6 %
Income before income taxes   30,390     20,981 44.8 %     152,645     67,130 127.4 %
Income tax expense   9,329     10,028 (7.0 )%     44,033     23,349 88.6 %
Net income   21,061     10,953 92.3 %     108,612     43,781 148.1 %
Preferred stock dividends   1,368     903 51.5 %     4,126     3,334 23.8 %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs   69     12 475.0 %     108     75 44.0 %
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 19,624   $ 10,038 95.5 %   $ 104,378   $ 40,372 158.5 %
                               
Basic weighted average income per common share $ 2.97   $ 1.57       $ 15.97   $ 6.40  
Diluted weighted average income per common share $ 2.81   $ 1.53       $ 15.34   $ 6.23  
                             
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   6,603     6,375         6,536     6,305  
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   6,983     6,559         6,804     6,481  


 


Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands, except per share data)    
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,110   $ 7,071
Restricted cash   123,392     160,958
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation   2,635,910     2,112,837
Maintenance rights   31,134     9,180
Equipment held for sale   12,269     805
Receivables, net   38,291     58,485
Spare parts inventory   72,150     40,954
Investments   62,670     58,044
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation   48,061     37,160
Intangible assets, net   2,929     1,040
Notes receivable, net   183,629     92,621
Investments in sales-type leases, net   21,606     8,759
Other assets   56,045     64,430
Total assets $ 3,297,196   $ 2,652,344
     
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 75,983   $ 52,937
Deferred income taxes   185,049     147,779
Debt obligations   2,264,552     1,802,881
Maintenance reserves   97,817     92,497
Security deposits   23,424     23,790
Unearned revenue   37,911     43,533
Total liabilities   2,684,736     2,163,417
     
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)   63,122     49,964
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock ($0.01 par value)   72     68
Paid-in capital in excess of par   50,928     29,667
Retained earnings   491,439     397,781
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   6,899     11,447
Total shareholders’ equity   549,338     438,963
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 3,297,196   $ 2,652,344


CONTACT:   Scott B. Flaherty
    Chief Financial Officer 
    561.413.0112

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Record Results for Willis Lease Finance Corporation in 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more