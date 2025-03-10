Exposure Consulting's Leading Environmental Scientist Dr. Alex LeBeau Offers Exclusive Media Interviews on the Growing PFAS Crisis

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an escalating crisis surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.” This has sparked nationwide concern as new research continues to expose their potential environmental and health risks. Today Exposure Consulting, alongside president Dr. Alex LeBeau, one of the leading experts in PFAS health risk assessment, is now offering exclusive interviews to media organizations, product manufacturers, municipal water providers, concerned organizations, and law firms seeking authoritative insights on the dangers of PFAS and the urgent need for action.





PFAS, a class of manmade chemicals found in countless consumer products, have been linked to a range of serious health issues, including cancer, immune system suppression, and developmental disorders. With these toxic substances now detected in drinking water, soil, and even in humans, the long-term consequences pose a significant public health concern.

“As new studies continue to confirm the widespread presence of PFAS in water systems, consumer products, and environmental reservoirs, we are at a pivotal moment in determining how we mitigate exposure and protect human health,” said Dr. LeBeau, President of Exposure Consulting.

“The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated, and public awareness is critical in pushing for science-based regulations and remediation efforts.”

Dr. LeBeau has been a featured expert in both local and national media across the United States, bringing a wealth of experience in environmental risk assessment , industrial contamination, and toxicology. His expertise has been sought after by industry leaders and legal professionals looking to navigate the complex and evolving landscape of PFAS regulations.

Media organizations interested in arranging a private interview with Dr. LeBeau to discuss the latest developments on PFAS, their impact on public health, and potential solutions are encouraged to reach out.





About Dr. Alex LeBeau & Exposure Consulting:

Dr. Alex LeBeau is a leading environmental scientist specializing in toxicology, industrial hygiene, and PFAS contamination. As the president of Exposure Consulting, he works with organizations, product manufacturers, and legal teams to assess environmental hazards and develop solutions for mitigating chemical exposure risks. His research and insights have been featured in major media outlets, and he continues to advocate for science-backed policies to protect public health.



