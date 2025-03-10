Telesat awards development contract to QEST for Telesat Lightspeed Flat Panel Antenna for commercial aviation

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and QEST Quantenelektronische Systeme GmbH ("QEST"), one of the leading suppliers of antennas for aeronautical connectivity, today announced the signing of a development contract for a Telesat Lightspeed Aero Flat Panel Antenna (FPA).

Under the terms of the agreement, QEST will extend their patented FPA antenna technology for Telesat Lightspeed, including the development of the transmit and receive antenna apertures, RF components and the antenna control unit.

Building on its heritage of developing high performing antennas that operate in harsh environments, the QEST-designed Telesat Lightspeed FPA is expected to provide high reliability with very low power consumption and no active cooling required. The companies expect the QEST FPA to support data rates over 1 Gbps on the Telesat Lightspeed network.

“We’re excited to work with QEST to bring their innovative antenna technology to market for the Telesat Lightspeed network,” stated Aneesh Dalvi, Vice President of Lightspeed Systems Development for Telesat. “Building on our open architecture antenna ecosystem approach, QEST’s technology is well-positioned to provide LEO optimized solutions as well as multi-network and multi-orbit operations, providing increased options and flexibility for inflight connectivity service providers and their customers.”

“QEST is confident that Telesat’s exceptional network architecture and maximum throughput capabilities position it as a future-oriented and competitive network. We believe that the superior antenna technology of QEST, combined with the Telesat Lightspeed network, will deliver the high data rates required for the demanding aviation market,” stated Michael Seifried, CTO of QEST. “QEST is excited to collaborate on Telesat’s dynamic and flexible network infrastructure to transform the aviation industry.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

About QEST:

QEST Quantenelektronische Systeme GmbH is a leading provider of high-performance broadband satellite antennas for aeronautical applications.

Driving airborne connectivity, QEST antennas enable applications with demanding bandwidth requirements while being fully compliant with regulatory frameworks.

With exceptional track records in large commercial antenna programs, QEST is a reliable partner to the connectivity industry.

Media Contacts:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Marianne (Maya) Ramisch for QEST

press@qest.de

Telesat Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expect” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties associated with Telesat’s business and the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising interest rates; Telesat’s ability to meet the funding conditions of its funding agreements with the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec; technological hurdles, including our and our contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet our schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from our and our contractors’ supply chains; competition; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; and volatility in exchange rates. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, that was filed on March 28, 2024, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and SEDAR’s website at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.