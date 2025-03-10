Wabash Showcases Industry-Leading Innovation and Expanded Services at TMC 2025

LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, will showcase how its bold transformation in recent years is reshaping what fleets can expect from an OEM partner at TMC 2025, March 10–13 in Nashville. This year’s exhibit highlights how Wabash is helping customers tackle today’s most pressing operational challenges—merging physical and digital technologies with services and solutions that drive efficiency, flexibility and stronger business outcomes.

Attendees will get a firsthand look at the 2026 Wabash DuraPlate® Dry Van, designed to set a new standard for performance, durability and long-term value. The featured model is equipped with the Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera, delivering a 170-degree field of view that improves safety and asset protection by covering rear bumpers, doors and more than 50 feet behind the trailer. The Phillips REAR-VU™ Backup Camera will come as a standard option on all dry van trailers beginning this year, supporting fleet safety and efficiency.

In addition to product innovation, Wabash will highlight its expanded Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering—an end-to-end solution designed to help fleets scale capacity on demand while eliminating the operational burdens of trailer ownership. Wabash’s recent acquisition of TrailerHawk.ai further enhances the TaaS offering with advanced cargo security, real-time visibility and access to the highest-quality assets in the industry.

This focus on innovation is driven by Wabash’s broader transformation—fueled by 40 years of innovation leadership, a new executive team, and strategic investments that deliver tangible benefits to customers. This includes an automated advanced manufacturing facility that has increased Wabash’s U.S. dry van production capacity by 20 percent, along with long-term agreements with key partners such as Hydro, Ryerson, Steel Dynamics and Rockland Flooring that ensure a reliable domestic supply of essential materials. Together, these efforts ensure customers benefit from faster delivery, greater reliability, and cutting-edge solutions that address operational challenges from new angles.

“We’re focused on helping customers get more from their equipment investments and manage their fleets with greater flexibility,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. “We’re not just offering products; we’re bringing new ways for our customers to succeed. Our latest solutions demonstrate how Wabash continues to show up in customers’ business in impactful ways—providing flexible, future-ready solutions that strengthen operations and drive measurable results. We strive to help our customers succeed by being not only a reliable supplier, but a trusted thought partner and problem solver.”

Wabash will also participate in the “Shop Talk” session at TMC. Michael Bodey, director of technology discovery and validation, will join an expert panel discussing the industry’s impasse in choosing a next-generation tractor-trailer connector and what fleets need in this critical vehicle specification.

Visit booth #3019 to discover how Wabash is shaping the future of transportation through innovation, operational excellence, and trusted partnerships built on over 40 years of industry leadership. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

