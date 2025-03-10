ECARX Skyland® Pro ADAS Solution to Power Geely’s Unified Intelligent Driving System, G-Pilot

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Skyland® Pro intelligent driving solution will be integrated into Geely's G-Pilot unified intelligent driving system. All future vehicles under Geely’s Galaxy brand will be equipped with G-Pilot, including the recently launched Galaxy E8 sedan.

Skyland® Pro addresses the industry’s critical need for high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions that speed up market entry for global automakers. The solution can be easily replicated and scaled across various brands and models, offering users a unique driving experience with advanced features such as automated parking assistance and highway autopilot. The Skyland® Pro is already empowering vehicles including Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, launched in 2023 and Lynk & Co 07 EM-P launched in 2024 and had since sold over 160,000 units in aggregate.

"We are proud to collaborate with Geely on the G-Pilot system, which underscores our commitment to delivering scalable and cost-effective intelligent driving solutions," said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. " Lynk & Co 08 EM-P received high C-NCAP safety rating, reflecting our commitment to safety – the cornerstone of any intelligent driving system. As automotive industry participates seek to differentiate themselves with ADAS and vehicle intelligence in an increasingly competitive market, the Skyland® Pro platform is well positioned to capitalize on this demand and drive long-term growth and innovation in the sector."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

