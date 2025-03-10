Avacta Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA , March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing next generation peptide drug conjugates (PDC) targeting powerful anti-tumor payloads directly to the tumor, today announced that the Company will present at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Miami.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investors section of the Company’s website at https://avacta.com/investors. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

For further information from Avacta, please contact:

Avacta Group plc

Michael Vinegrad, Group Communications

Director www.avacta.com Peel Hunt (Nomad and Broker)

James Steel / Chris Golden / Patrick Birkholm





www.peelhunt.com

Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)

Emma Earl / Will Goode / Mark Rogers



www.panmureliberum.com ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Max Bennett

avacta@icrhealthcare.com



Investor Contact

Renee Leck

THRUST Strategic Communications





renee@thrustsc.com



Media Contact

Carly Scaduto

Carly Scaduto Consulting

Carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com

About Avacta - www.avacta.com

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies with the pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a proprietary warhead delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (fibroblast activation protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent warheads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Our innovative pipeline consists of pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) or Affimer® drug conjugates (AffDC) that leverage the tumor-specific release mechanism, providing unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates.

About the pre|CISION® Platform

The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.