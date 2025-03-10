The Rise of Autonomous Train Technology Market: A USD 15.57 billion Industry Dominated by Alstom S.A., ABB, Hitachi Ltd.

Surge in requirement for affordable & secured transport system and decline in number of accident cases and pollution drive the growth of market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Autonomous Train Technology Market by Grade of Automation, Train Type, Technology and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" the global autonomous train technology market was valued at $5.88 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5656 Autonomous railway infrastructure within a country increases the speed and efficiency of the railway systems for freight and passenger transportation. Also, the implementation of the autonomous train needs to be backed up by a large investment. The governments of the developing countries are investing more and more to meet the latest technology setup required for autonomous train. For instance, India invested $1.97 billion in the year 2018 towards its infrastructure development to meet the latest automation demand and will be investing $777.73 billion till the year 2022 to meet the required infrastructure demand which includes railway infrastructure development. This makes way for the numerous opportunities for train automation players operating in the country. Similarly, Paris has also allocated $28.2 billion to automate its old metro network with the construction of four new metro lines across Paris and expanding the existing lines. Hence, such improvements in developing countries creates autonomous train technology market opportunity.With the implementation of automation in trains, the capacity of the trains is increased with higher operational shift and train frequencies. Also, the turn-around time for the trains can be reduced at the terminus and new or additional trains can be introduced at routes having traffic congestion or at peak times. Moreover, the removal of driver cabins gives extra physical space to the passengers resulting in the rise in GRADE OF AUTOMATION to about 6%. Further, the reliability of driverless trains is much higher as compared to traditional trains as the chances for human errors are reduced to a larger extent owing to the automation technology which is driving the growth of the autonomous train technology market analysis 🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5656 Train automation requires all of the operations of the train to be automated with the help of components such as sensors, cameras, communication devices, and more. Thus, higher budget needs to be allocated for upgradation of the existing trains, infrastructure, development of the trains and many more. Most of the developed countries have already adopted the autonomous trains of GoA-4. For instance, Australia have fully adopted automation in their railway industry and developing countries such as India, China which are in development phase are allocating higher budgets for automation. Further, unattended trains or driverless trains require highly trained professionals, advanced system on the train and at the control rooms to carry out the flawless operations and working which further incurs the cost. The overall effect of the same results in the need of large investments for the automation process which is expected to hamper the growth of the autonomous train technology market especially in developing countries.At present, Canada dominates the market, followed by the U.S. and Mexico in North America. However, U.S. is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, in 2018, France led the autonomous train technology market size in Europe region followed by Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, Russia, and the UK.Leading market players analyzed in the autonomous train market research include 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐁𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐁𝐁, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐂𝐑𝐑𝐂 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩.Based on grades of automation (GOAs), the GOA 2 segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the GOA 4 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2026.Based on technology, the CBTC segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ETRMS segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-train-technology-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :Based on train type, the passenger train segment generated the highest revenue in the autonomous train technology industry in 2018.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the autonomous train technology market forecast period.Middle East leads the market in the LAMEA region.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 