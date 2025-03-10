Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market is Expected to Reach US$ 127.1 Bn by 2034, Growing at 5.9% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a latest research study by Fact.MR, the global electronic chemicals & materials market is anticipated to grow from a value of US$ 71.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 127.1 billion at the end of 2034, which reflects market growth at a CAG of 5.9% from 2024 until the end of 2034.Electronic materials and chemicals are at the centre of the growing demands of the burgeoning electronics industry. This is a market all about different materials and products used in the manufacture of electronic devices like semiconductors, printed circuits, displays, and batteries. The industry is buoyant because it is experiencing strong demand from the microelectronics and chip-producing industries across the world. Circuit assembly, and semiconductor production, among others, are just some of the processes that rely on various kinds of specialized materials in these industries.Market growth is further being stimulated by the ever-increasing use is the utilization of electronic devices in the industrial, automotive, and consumer markets globally. Technological innovations are resulting in smaller, faster, and highly performing electronic components, which are also supplementing market advancements.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8079 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global market for electronic chemicals & materials is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach US$ 127.1 billion by 2034.The North American market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% and present an absolute opportunity of US$ 20.9 billion by 2034.East Asia is expected to represent 26.8% of the world's market share in 2024 and have an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 15.8 billion in the period from 2024 to 2034.Between 2024 and 2034, an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 37.9 billion is expected to be created by the semiconductors & ICs segment.With a 34.9% market share, the silicon wafers segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 25 billion in 2024.China's electronic chemicals & materials market is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR until 2034."Companies should look toward North America and East Asia since these two regional markets together account for close to two-thirds share of worldwide revenue,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market Development:Key companies manufacturing electronic chemicals & materials are BASF Electronic Chemicals, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Bayer AG, Honeywell International Inc., Linde plc, Resonac Holding Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Solvay S.A., Covestro AG, Global Wafers, Fujifilm Corporation, and Air Liquide.Companies are resorting to product releases, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and strategic deals among themselves to strengthen their position in the electronic chemicals and materials market.In Jan 2023, The Linde Plc acquired the remaining 77.2% of nexAir, LLC, making it one of the largest independent suppliers of industrial gases in the country.In Dec 2022, Air Liquide signed a long-term contract with Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corporation to supply additional hydrogen and carbon monoxide for the expansion of its 50% methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production.Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market News:In Sep 2023, Resonac Corporation entered into a collaboration with Matmerize Inc., a start-up company that creates new materials using artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of this collaboration is to transform the process of developing new semiconductors to use them in 6G technology.DuPont launched a new line of rigid-flex and flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) with high-temperature-resistant polyimide films in 2022. These new films, called Kapton HT, are suitable for use in rugged environments like automotive and aerospace because they are designed to withstand temperatures of up to 300°C.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8079 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic chemicals & materials market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on product type (silicon wafers, photoresists, specialty glass, wet processing chemicals, PCB laminates, other types) and application (semiconductors & ICs, PCB), across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global high-purity electronic chemicals market is valued at US$ 27.2 billion in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.7% to end up at US$ 56.9 billion by 2034.The global electronic grade silicon market is currently valued at US$ 3.8 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the end of 2032.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 