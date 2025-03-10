Container Handling Equipment Market worth USD 11.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation & Global Trade Expansion

Container Handling Equipment Industry Growth

Growth in global trade, and infrastructure development drive the growth of the global container handling equipment market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Container Handling Equipment Market," The container handling equipment market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.The growth in global trade is boosting the demand for the container handling equipment globally. The trade between countries such as China and U.S. are contributing heavily to the global trade. For instance, in 2022 from January to December U.S. exported $154,012.1 million of goods to China and imported $ 536,307.1 million of goods from China. The global trade helps the countries to fulfill requirements associated with goods which, the nations are not able to produce or manufacture. For the transportation of goods, the containers are required thus creating the market for container handling equipment. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on equipment type, the crane segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its numerous equipment offered within the crane segment such as overhead cranes, container cranes, mobile cranes, portal slewing cranes, rail mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, and rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes, and the ability of each variety to handle different types of containers. However, the automated equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to stack containers in high stacks, optimizing storage space and reducing the need for manual intervention. This automated equipment enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and improve safety in container handling operations, thus creating demand in the container handling equipment market 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐂 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on propulsion type, the IC engine segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the ease of availability of the fuel and the robust power provided by the IC engine powered container handling equipment. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to reduce emissions, minimize noise pollution, and improve energy efficiency. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to handle containers exceeding 100 ton and enabling the efficient movement of heavy cargo with ease, making it an attractive option for the ports and the container freight stations.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end user, the ports segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of global trade and the ship's ability to carry large volume of containers are expected to boost the container handling equipment market in ports.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the high growth of industrialization coupled with the rise in the logistics sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for the container handling equipment in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the region's thriving maritime industry and extensive international trade relationships. The demand for container handling equipment in North America is expected to witness growth rapidly.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Cargotec Corporation.Liebherr GroupSany Group Co., Ltd.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.Toyota Industries CorporationPALFINGER AGChina Communications Construction Company, Ltd.Tadano Ltd.CVS Ferrari S.P.A.Ambergate Invest Sverige AB. 