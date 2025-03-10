Industrial Air Purifiers Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% is expected to reach USD 4,164.2 million in 2027

market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing industrialization, stringent air quality regulations, and rising awareness about worker safety.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial air purifiers market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, with its size expected to reach USD 4,164.2 million by 2027, up from USD 2,711.0 million in 2019. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing awareness regarding air quality, combined with stringent environmental regulations, is fueling the demand for industrial air purifiers across various sectors.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06290 Introduction to Industrial Air PurifiersAn industrial air purifier is a specialized device used to filter and clean indoor air in industrial environments, ensuring a healthy and safe atmosphere for employees. Also known as an industrial air cleaner, these devices come in both portable and non-portable variants. Industrial air pollution is primarily caused by particulates released during metal processing, food & beverage processing, woodworking, welding, and other industrial operations. The necessity to remove these pollutants has increased the demand for highly efficient industrial air purifiers, which use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters to capture smoke particles, fine dust, mold spores, and fumes & oil mist.Market DynamicsGrowth FactorsThe employment rate in industrial sectors has been rising due to increased demand for processed food and fabricated metal products. Employees working in these sectors are directly exposed to contaminants in enclosed industrial spaces. The standard working hours in these environments are typically eight to nine hours per day, during which workers continuously inhale airborne pollutants such as smoke, fumes, and fine dust. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can lead to severe respiratory diseases, allergies, and other health hazards. Consequently, industrial air purifiers are increasingly being installed to improve indoor air quality and ensure worker safety.Air pollution remains a major global concern, contributing to environmental degradation and health issues. The formation of thick smog, frequent instances of acid rain, and rising air pollution levels are evidence of the worsening air quality. In industrial workspaces, poor indoor air quality (IAQ) is mainly attributed to dust and fine particles generated by activities such as welding, metal cutting, and food processing. These pollutants accumulate in enclosed spaces, affecting worker health and productivity. This factor significantly drives the industrial air purifiers market as companies strive to comply with safety regulations and enhance workplace conditions.Restraining FactorsOne of the major challenges faced by the global industrial air purifiers market is the high initial cost of these devices. Industrial air purifiers are designed with high air intake capacities and use advanced filtration technologies, which make them expensive. Additionally, these purifiers consume large amounts of electricity, leading to increased operational costs. As a result, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may hesitate to invest in these systems, which restrains market growth.OpportunitiesAdvancements in air purification technologies and the integration of smart features present lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Recent developments have introduced energy-efficient models and smart sensors that optimize performance based on air quality levels. These innovations are expected to boost market demand by offering cost-effective and intelligent solutions for industrial air purification.𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06290 Market SegmentationThe global industrial air purifiers market is segmented based on type, portability, end-user industry, and region.By TypeMolecular Air Purifiers - These purifiers are designed to remove gaseous pollutants and chemical fumes. The molecular segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019, driven by increasing demand for air purifiers capable of eliminating volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful gases.Particulate Air Purifiers - These purifiers are used to filter out solid particulates such as dust, pollen, and smoke. They are widely utilized in industries where airborne particles are a primary concern.By PortabilityPortable Air Purifiers - These compact and movable air purifiers are designed for specific areas within an industrial setup. They offer flexibility and are widely used in temporary workspaces and areas with fluctuating air quality levels.Non-Portable Air Purifiers - These are large, stationary air purification systems that are integrated into an industrial facility’s ventilation system. They provide a consistent air purification solution for large industrial spaces.By End-User IndustryFood & Beverage - Air purification is critical in food processing industries to maintain hygiene and prevent contamination.Metal Processing - The metal processing industry accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the high levels of pollutants released during operations such as welding, cutting, and grinding.Agriculture - Dust, pesticides, and organic particles in agricultural environments have increased the need for air purification.Construction - Air purifiers help reduce dust and debris in construction sites, providing safer working conditions.Others - This includes industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and chemical processing, where air quality control is essential.𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗢𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06290 Regional AnalysisThe global industrial air purifiers market is analyzed across four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Asia-Pacific - The region held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, growing awareness regarding worker safety, and stringent environmental regulations drive market growth in countries like China, India, and Japan.North America - The presence of established industries, coupled with regulatory policies aimed at maintaining air quality standards, supports market growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Europe - Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are witnessing increased adoption of industrial air purifiers due to strict government regulations on workplace air quality.LAMEA - The LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising industrial activities and increasing concerns about air pollution.Competitive LandscapeKey market players in the industrial air purifiers market include:CamfilHoneywell International Inc.SPX CorporationTrotec GmbHParker Hannifin CorporationEuromate BVVFA Solutions B.V.Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International)Airoshine Air PurifiersMankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare)Strategic DevelopmentsIn February 2020, Camfil launched the Megalam EnerGuard and Absolute V. HEPA filters. These filters offer significant energy savings and are designed for cleanroom applications.In February 2017, Parker Hannifin acquired Clarcor, a leading provider of industrial air filters and purifiers. 