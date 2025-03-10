Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Growth Estimated to Reach $121,072 million by 2030

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

The global automatic identification and data capture market share is expected to witness a considerable growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size was valued at $37,189 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $121,072 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Rise in adoption of AIDC solutions drives the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market. However, high costs associated with installation of automatic identification and data capture system paired with the rise in concerns about malware attacks and security breaches restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions forecasts presents new opportunities in the upcoming years. Automatic identification and data capture is an innovative technology that automatically identifies the asset, collects the related information, and directly store the data into the computer system. Further, the information stored by automatic identification and data capture in the form of video, image, and biometric is known as identification data. However, the high risk of cybersecurity is impacting the growth of automatic identification and data capture system across government and private sectors. In addition, automatic identification and data capture convert the object data into a digital file by using a transducer before storing the data into the computer system. Moreover, rise in e-commerce industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in the e-commerce industry paired with rise in utilization of smartphones based QR codes and image recognition technology is driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with the automatic identification and data capture coupled with the high risk of concerns of malware attacks and security breaches is anticipated to restrain the automatic identification and data capture market share. Further, surge in adoption of AIDC solutions to address human error coupled with government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions is expected to drive the need for automatic identification and data capture during the forecast period. Leading players of the global automatic identification and data capture market analyzed in the research include Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, SICK AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Thales, Toshiba, and Zebra Technologies. According to technology, the radio frequency identification (RFID) segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. Rise in automation across healthcare and government sector is driving the automatic identification and data capture growth during the forecast period.Based on technology, the radio frequency identification segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the smart cards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automatic identification and data capture market based on offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global automatic identification and data capture market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. 