Concrete Pumps Market is registering a CAGR of 4.0% and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a newly published report by Allied Market Research, titled " Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the global concrete pumps market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Concrete pumps are essential construction equipment mounted on trucks to facilitate large-scale construction activities.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3243 Concrete pumps come in different types, including truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pump segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The dominance of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand across various industries, particularly construction and mining. The market is analyzed based on industrial verticals, including industrial, commercial, and domestic applications. The rising demand for concrete pumps due to planned and ongoing infrastructure projects is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, expansion in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors serves as a major catalyst for the market. However, fluctuating economic conditions in Latin America pose a challenge to the market's growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬The truck-mounted concrete pumps segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. This is due to their high performance, increased output, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced efficiency. These pumps offer an advanced and convenient solution for transporting concrete, making them indispensable in large-scale construction projects.Based on industrial verticals, the domestic segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is primarily fueled by the rapid increase in urban populations and the expansion of residential construction projects. Governments across the world are investing heavily in smart city projects and infrastructure development, which further drives the demand for concrete pumps. For instance, in October 2019, the Government of South Korea, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), invested approximately $1.3 billion in Latin American smart city projects. Similarly, in February 2019, the Government of the UAE issued a $2.7 billion tender for infrastructure projects under its public-private partnership (PPP) model. These projects include roads, bridges, and various residential and commercial structures, further boosting the demand for concrete pumps.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The global concrete pumps market is analyzed across four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Among these regions, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to rapid economic growth, increasing infrastructural development, and rising construction activities in emerging economies such as China and India. The ongoing recovery of economies in the region is significantly driving market expansion.In North America, the market is driven by robust urbanization and redevelopment projects. The construction sector in the U.S. and Canada is experiencing significant investments in both residential and commercial projects, contributing to the steady demand for concrete pumps. Similarly, Europe is witnessing substantial growth in its construction industry, particularly in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. The growing emphasis on eco-friendly and efficient construction methods has led to the adoption of advanced concrete pumping technologies.𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3243 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The demand for concrete pumps is further fueled by continuous technological advancements in the construction industry. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating smart technologies into concrete pumps to enhance their efficiency and performance. Major players in the industry are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products that cater to evolving construction requirements. For example, in November 2019, Schwing Stetter GmbH launched the S 61 SX large boom pump. This advanced pump features a vertical reach of 60.10 meters, a maximum concrete output of 162 cubic meters per hour, and a pressure capacity of up to 85 bars. Similarly, in December 2018, Sany India, a subsidiary of Sany Group, launched the HBT5010C51 Legend Series and HBT6013C51 Legend Series, offering concrete pumping solutions with capacities ranging from 30 cubic meters per hour to 120 cubic meters per hour.𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the global concrete pumps market. In the first quarter of 2020, the pandemic led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a decline in construction activities worldwide. The lockdowns imposed by governments in key markets such as the U.S., India, and Brazil disrupted supply chains and hampered the production and sales of concrete pumps. Furthermore, the economic downturn and reduced infrastructure investments slowed down market growth.However, as economies gradually recover and construction activities resume, the market is expected to regain momentum. Government stimulus packages and infrastructure development initiatives aimed at economic revival will likely create new growth opportunities for the concrete pumps market in the coming years.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The concrete pumps market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their market presence. Major players profiled in the market report include:Ajax Fiori EngineeringAlliance Concrete PumpsConcord Concrete PumpsDY Concrete PumpsJunjinLiebherrPCP GroupSanySchwing StetterSebhsaMany of these companies are adopting aggressive growth strategies such as launching new products and expanding their global reach. For example, Schwing Stetter's launch of the S 61 SX large boom pump and Sany India’s introduction of the Legend Series highlight the industry's focus on technological advancements.𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗢𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3243 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The report provides an in-depth analysis of current and emerging trends in the concrete pumps market.The commercial segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, while the domestic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The truck-mounted concrete pumps segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the coming years.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities.The key players in the market are profiled, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to provide insights into the competitive landscape.The study highlights growth opportunities and provides market estimations for key segments between 2020 and 2027.Related LinksPackaging Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/packaging-market-report Manufacturing Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/manufacturing-market-report Manufacturing Services Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/manufacturing-services-market-report Engineering, Equipment and Machinery Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/equipment-and-machinery-market-report Heavy Manufacturing Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/heavy-manufacturing-market-report Roads and Highways Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/roads-and-highways-market-report Residential Construction and Improvement Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/residential-construction-and-improvement-market-report HVAC Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/hvac-market-report Construction Materials Related Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-and-manufacturing/construction-materials-market-report

