Avant Technologies and JV Partner, Ainnova, Strategically Align with Apollo Hospitals to Advance AI in Healthcare

avant logo2

Avant and Ainnova partner with Apollo Hospitals to advance AI-powered early disease detection through a major new strategic collaboration.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Apollo Hospitals (Apollo) and Ainnova have officially established a strategic collaboration that marks a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into disease detection and prediction.As part of this alliance, Ainnova has secured an exclusive license for several advanced AI algorithms, which have been rigorously validated with over 2.3 million data points and now form an integral part of Ainnova’s Vision AI platform. These cutting-edge solutions enable the early and precise detection of conditions, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), liver fibrosis, type 2 Diabetes, and lung abnormalities in CT scans and X-rays,including lung cancer.Last month, Avant and Ainnova signed a global development and licensing deal for Ai-Nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the joint venture formed by both companies. Given AAC’s territory now includes a global license to develop and market Ainnova's technology portfolio, this partnership with Apollo strengthens the joint venture’s efforts to advance AI in Healthcare using Ainnova’s Vision AI platform and its proprietary versatile retinal camera technology.This week, most of these AI-driven diagnostics will be available exclusively on the Vision AI platform across the Americas, where the first commercial pilot programs are set to launch in the coming weeks.Notably, Brazil is already included in the expansion roadmap, as the partnership has successfully met the regulatory requirements set by ANVISA (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency). This milestone paves the way for commercialization in a country with over 200-million people. The integration of these AI-powered solutions aligns with efforts to enhance chronic disease management by adding substantial value to patient care. By providing a comprehensivepreventive health assessment, these tools aim to facilitate early referrals from primary care providers or community health services, such as pharmacies, to specialized medical professionals.Apollo Hospitals is one of the largest and most renowned private healthcare networks in Asia, playing a leading role in transforming healthcare in India and across Southeast Asia. With a robust presence that includes hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers in the region and beyond, Apollo remains at the forefront of medical innovation.With this alliance, Apollo reaffirms its commitment to advancing global healthcare by leveraging AI-powered solutions. Partnering with Ainnova in the Americas underscores its dedication to driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and expanding access to state-of-the-art medical technologies. Together, the two organizations will continue to develop and deploy AI-driven healthcare solutions with additional innovations set to be introduced in the near future.About Ainnova Tech, Inc.Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.About Apollo HospitalsApollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is India’s largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals, over 6000 pharmacies and over 200 clinics and diagnostic centers, as well as 150 telemedicine centers. It is the world's leading cardiac center with over 200,000 surgeries and the world’s largest private cancer care provider. Apollo continues to invest in research to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have the best available care in the world. Apollo’s 100,000 family members are dedicated to bringing you the best care and leaving the world better than we found it.About Avant Technologies, Inc.Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com You can also follow us on social media at:Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.Contact:Avant Technologies, Inc.info@avanttechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.