Vortex Europe GmbH Achieves DIBt Certification for Quadex® GeoKrete® Geopolymer

KEMPTEN, Germany, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Europe GmbH, a division of U.S. based Vortex Companies , a global leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation, proudly announces that its Quadex GeoKrete Geopolymer has received the prestigious DIBt (Deutsches Institut für Bautechnik) certification under approval number Z-42.3-612. This certification officially authorizes the use of GeoKrete for the protection and rehabilitation of wastewater infrastructure in Germany, reinforcing its reputation as a proven solution in the European trenchless industry.





The DIBt certification confirms the quality, durability, and environmental compliance of GeoKrete geopolymer mortar, ensuring it meets Germany’s stringent construction standards for corrosion resistance and structural rehabilitation in wastewater environments. Designed to restore deteriorated infrastructure, GeoKrete provides exceptional resistance to biogenic sulfuric acid corrosion, significantly extending the lifespan of critical wastewater assets. This achievement further validates GeoKrete’s quality, following its meeting Europe’s stringent XWW-4 requirements and receiving WRc certification. With several hundred million pounds already applied on large diameter pipes, culverts, manholes, and other structures, GeoKrete has proven its effectiveness around the globe.

“Achieving DIBt certification is a significant milestone for Vortex Europe and the GeoKrete material and broader Vortex mortars portfolio,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. “This approval reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, high-performance solutions for wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation. This latest DIBt certification will accelerate acceptance in Germany and the broader European market,” added Vellano.

GeoKrete is a fully structural and corrosion-resistant geopolymer formulated from industrial byproducts and monocrystalline quartz aggregate, making it an environmentally friendly solution for rehabilitating aging wastewater systems. It can be applied using hand troweling, wet spraying, or centrifugal spraying, ensuring versatility across various rehabilitation projects.

For more information about Quadex GeoKrete and its application versatility in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation, visit www.vortexcompanies.com or contact Vortex Europe GmbH at their Kempten, Germany office at +49 89 23708298.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry this year, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. Operating across 27 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in manhole and pipe rehabilitation, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones 713-269-2333 kitj@vortexcompanies.com

