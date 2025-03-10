AAVantgarde announces 2 presentations at ARVO 2025 annual meeting: LUCE-1 clinical trial data from Usher 1B program & NHP GLP data from Stargardt disease program

MILAN, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announces the publication of two abstracts submitted to The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO), to be held May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City (US).

The oral presentation from the LUCE-1 clinical trial in Usher 1B builds on the data presented at the FLORetina medical conference in December 2024 with updates from more patients dosed since then, and will be presented by AAVantgarde’s Principal Investigator, Prof. Francesca Simonelli, Head of the Ophthalmology Unit at the University Hospital of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli” (Naples).

The poster presentation from AAVantgarde’s Stargardt program will report preliminary data from the NHP GLP study, designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of subretinal administration of dual AAV8.ABCA4, confirming a positive safety profile that supports the initiation of a first-in-human clinical study.

Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, CEO of AAVantgarde commented: “We are excited to present very promising data from our two lead programs that clearly show the therapeutic potential of these programs and our platform technology and provide hope to the underserved Usher 1B and Stargardt patients.”

Oral Presentation details :

Presentation Number: 513

Abstract Title: LUCE: A First-in-Human Phase I/II Trial of Dual AAV8.MYO7A, Gene Therapy (GT) in Subjects with Usher syndrome Type 1B (USH1B) Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Session Number: 125

Session Title: First-in-human and preclinical gene therapies

Session Date/Time: May 4, 2025, from 2:30 to 2:45 PM MST

Poster Presentation details :

Presentation Number - Posterboard Number: 5956 - A0021

Abstract Title: GLP safety study of intein-based Dual AAV8.ABCA4 for Stargardt Disease

Session Number: 534

Session Title: Gene therapy

Session Date/Time: May 8, 2025, from 11:45 AM to 1:30 PM MST

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, International biotechnology company that has developed two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms to address the gene therapy cargo capacity limitations of AAV vectors. The AAVantgarde platforms are being used to deliver large genes to the Company’s two lead programs in Usher 1B and Stargardt disease, two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need, with the platform also having the potential for applicability in non-ocular tissues. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

Contact:

Dr. Magda Blanco – Head of Corporate Development

Email: info@aavantgarde.com

