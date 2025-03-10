PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Lisa Nelson as CEO of Financial & Corporate Compliance.



Experienced fintech executive has a track record of delivering transformation and innovation

Alphen aan den Rijn — March 10, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals, has named Lisa Nelson as Chief Executive Officer of its Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, effective March 31.

Nelson has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services data analytics and fintech businesses, most recently at Equifax, where she was President, International, leading a $1.4 billion business across 24 countries. Prior to Equifax, she held executive leadership and product management roles at FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) and at FIS (Fidelity Information Services). Her experience ranges from market strategy, product management and sales to regulatory compliance and business operations. Throughout her career, Nelson has driven transformation and growth by advancing cloud technology and product innovation.

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa Nelson to Wolters Kluwer as the new CEO of our Financial & Corporate Compliance division,” said Nancy McKinstry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board for Wolters Kluwer. “Lisa is a seasoned executive with a track record of success. In her new role, she will drive growth in FCC’s expert solutions and services, working side by side with our customers to support their needs in maintaining compliance with ever-changing regulatory requirements.”

“I am excited to be joining the talented team at Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance and to further build on the division’s extraordinary record of achievement and innovation,” said Nelson. “I look forward to deepening our client and partner collaborations, leveraging the combined strengths of human expertise and leading technologies to help customers streamline their operations, automate workflows, manage risk, and optimize key processes, effectively enabling them to better meet their business and regulatory compliance needs.”



Reporting to Nelson will be Cathy Wolfe, Executive Vice President and General Manager of FCC Legal Services (CT Corporation), Atul Dubey, recently named Executive Vice President and General Manager of FCC Compliance Solutions, and Dean Sonderegger, recently appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting. FCC Compliance Solutions and Finance, Risk & Reporting serve the financial services industry.

Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance provides financial institutions, corporations, small businesses, and law firms with solutions to help meet regulatory and legal obligations, improve efficiency, and produce better business outcomes.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit www.wolterskluwer.com.

