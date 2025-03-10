Stefanini Recognized as a Notable Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Midmarket Context for Europe: ‘Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services’ report

Feeding the growing demand for providers that help midsize companies manage IT infrastructure with AI-driven and automated solutions with cost efficiency and operational effectiveness

BRUSSELS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a global technology leader, has been named a Notable Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context for Europe: ‘Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services’ report. In our view, this recognition reinforces its position in enabling midsize enterprises to manage an increasingly complex IT landscape with AI-enhanced, cost-effective solutions.

Stefanini’s inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context for Europe: ‘Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services’ report reflects its position among evaluated providers, as midsize enterprises seek IT outsourcing solutions that balance automation, cost efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

Midsize enterprises face mounting pressure to balance efficiency and affordability in IT management. The demand for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) continues to rise as businesses grapple with budget constraints and limited internal IT resources.

At the same time, AI-driven automation, digital workplace platforms, and cloud-based services are becoming essential to boosting productivity and improving user experience. Many companies lack the expertise to deploy these technologies effectively, reinforcing the need for specialized providers like Stefanini.

With more than 85 European ODWS clients, 70% of which are midsize businesses, the company has positioned itself as a viable alternative to larger service providers that often overlook this segment.

As companies adapt to an increasingly digital workplace, Stefanini’s AI-powered automation, cloud-based services, and security-driven infrastructure reflect broader shifts in IT management. Its digital workplace offerings, ranging from unified endpoint management to IT asset management, aim to help businesses balance cost control with operational efficiency. Meanwhile, its focus on cyber resilience and access management (IAM) addresses growing security risks, while cloud-based solutions and service integration & management (SIAM) offer a path for companies to scale IT infrastructure with minimal disruption.

For midsize enterprises seeking flexibility over rigid outsourcing models, Stefanini provides customizable solutions tailored to specific operational needs. Its AI and automation-driven approach enhances efficiency, streamlines IT management, and reduces costs, a critical advantage for companies facing budget constraints.

“We believe this recognition by Gartner validates our approach of combining AI-enabled automation with human-driven IT support, enabling midsize businesses to compete with larger enterprises without overextending their budgets,” said Farlei Kothe, CEO for the NA, EMEA, and APAC regions. “As companies reevaluate their IT strategies, we aim to provide scalable, adaptable solutions that keep pace with rapid technological shifts while ensuring smooth day-to-day operations.”

As stated by Gartner in their report, “With multiple vendors, and solutions with few discerning features, MSE CIOs and I&O leaders can use this research to assess best-fit providers and their solutions.” We think Stefanini’s inclusion reflects its growing reputation as a trusted ODWS provider, offering agile, reliable, and cost-conscious IT outsourcing solutions for midsize enterprises.

