Digital Education Market Update 2031 : Projected to Exhibit $125.3 Billion Revenue, Claims AMR

Digital Education Market

The global digital education market grows with advanced tech adoption, rising smartphone & internet use, and increased AI & ML integration in education.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital education market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increased internet penetration, and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in educational platforms. Estimates of market size and growth rates vary across different reports, reflecting diverse methodologies and scopes.According to Allied Market Research, the digital education market was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $125.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17196 Digital education is a technique or method of learning that involves technology and digital devices. This is a new and broad technical sphere, which is expected to help any student attain knowledge and gain information from any corner across the country. It is believed that digital education is the future of education and learning. In addition, technology has a significant impact on the way students learn and the way teachers conduct lessons.As educational technology becomes more sophisticated, more accessible, and more engaging, schools and parents are better equipped to adapt to the new trends of digital education. Technology has impacted education by introducing new learning methods, such as adaptive learning, flipped classroom models, and massive open online courses (MOOCs).The key players that operate in the digital education market analysis are Alison, Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., BYJU'S, Coursera Inc., DataCamp, Inc., Edmodo, edX LLC., Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., iversity learning solutions GmbH, Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt. Ltd., LinkedIn Corporation, MiriadaX, NovoEd, Pluralsight LLC., Udacity, Inc., Udemy, Inc., and XuetangX. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the digital education industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-education-market/purchase-options The self-paced online education segment holds the largest share of the digital education market due to its accessibility across various platforms, including websites, PCs, and mobile apps. However, the instructor-led online education segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by real-time doubt resolution and interactive learning experiences.Regionally, North America dominated the digital education market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, supported by widespread high-speed internet access and the emergence of 5G technology. The 5G network enables service providers to enhance learning experiences by integrating AR and VR, which require fast internet for optimal performance. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing internet penetration and the rising adoption of digital learning by educational institutions.The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the education sector by accelerating the shift to online learning models, creating significant opportunities for digital education. After the outbreak, countries such as the U.S., Italy, and China were among the first to implement online courses and digital teaching methodologies, leading to increased investments in educational technology. For example, BYJU’S, a Bangalore-based edtech company founded in 2011, became the world's most highly valued education technology firm in 2021.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17196 This report examines the growth prospects, challenges, and market trends of the global digital education sector. It also includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis to evaluate factors influencing the industry, such as supplier bargaining power, competitive intensity, the threat of new entrants, substitute products, and buyer bargaining power.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.