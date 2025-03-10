VSP Incident



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE: 25B5000982 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby STATION: New Haven CONTACT: (802)388-4919 DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0945 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Stage Road TOWN/STATE: North Ferrisburgh, Vermont VIOLATIONS: DLS ACCUSED: Jason Bushey AGE: 39 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/2025 at approximately 0945 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on US 7 near the intersection with Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Jason Bushey (39) of Hinesburg, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bushey’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle on a public highway was suspended – criminally for a previous alcohol related incident. Bushey’s vehicle was towed, and the registration plate was seized. Bushey was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bushey was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 12, 2025, at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

