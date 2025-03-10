VSP Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B5000982
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Stage Road
TOWN/STATE: North Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Bushey
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/08/2025 at approximately 0945 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on US 7 near the intersection with Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Jason Bushey (39) of Hinesburg, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bushey’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle on a public highway was suspended – criminally for a previous alcohol related incident. Bushey’s vehicle was towed, and the registration plate was seized. Bushey was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bushey was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 12, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
