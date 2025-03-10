VSP Incident

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B5000982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Stage Road

TOWN/STATE: North Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Bushey

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/08/2025 at approximately 0945 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on US 7 near the intersection with Stage Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Jason Bushey (39) of Hinesburg, Vermont. Investigation revealed Bushey’s privilege to operator a motor vehicle on a public highway was suspended – criminally for a previous alcohol related incident. Bushey’s vehicle was towed, and the registration plate was seized. Bushey was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bushey was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 12, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/14/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

 

 

