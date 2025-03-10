Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE - 556 VT Route 15 Underhill

Roadway back open to one lane

556 VT Route 15 just North of Cilley Hill Road is shut down due to a tow removal

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

