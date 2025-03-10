Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // VCOR, Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001624

TROOPER:  Brennan McGowan                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 at approximately 1300 hours

LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Enosburg Falls, VT (Ace Hardware)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper                                                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 9th, 2025, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Green’s Ace in Enosburg. Troopers located the suspect, Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg and found Clapper to be in a close proximity with an individual that Clapper had Court Conditions to not have contact with.

 

Clapper was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Clapper was then lodged on $200 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 10, 2025 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 03/10/2025 at 1300 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility          

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

 

