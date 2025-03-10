St. Albans Barracks // VCOR, Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001624
TROOPER: Brennan McGowan
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 at approximately 1300 hours
LOCATION: 10 Railroad St, Enosburg Falls, VT (Ace Hardware)
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Retail Theft, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Green’s Ace Hardware
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 9th, 2025, at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call regarding a retail theft at Green’s Ace in Enosburg. Troopers located the suspect, Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg and found Clapper to be in a close proximity with an individual that Clapper had Court Conditions to not have contact with.
Clapper was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Clapper was then lodged on $200 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and cited to appear before in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 10, 2025 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 03/10/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
