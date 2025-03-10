Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Fatal crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1001494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0946 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Rockingham

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 33 Northbound

WEATHER: Snowy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Binnington

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER #1: Evelyn Lake

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

PASSENGER #2: Parry Lake

AGE: 4 months

CAR SEAT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

PASSENGER #4: Juvenile

AGE: 3

CAR SEAT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: IONIQ 5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Warner

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nelson, New Hampshire

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is identifying the individuals involved with Saturday morning’s crash on Interstate 91 northbound in Rockingham. The operator of the Hyundai passenger vehicle was Taylor Binnington, 39, of North Haven, Connecticut; he was pronounced dead on scene. His wife, Evelyn Lake, 36, was a passenger in the rear seat. Their 4-month-old son, Parry Lake, also was seated in the rear of the vehicle and was life-flighted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. Evelyn Lake and the couple’s 3-year-old son were taken by ambulance to DHMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into this crash indicates multiple northbound vehicles were involved in minor crashes and slide-offs due to deteriorated road conditions and low visibility in a snow squall. Vehicle No. 2, a 2024 Peterbilt fuel tanker truck, had stopped due to the crashes ahead. The Hyundai was unable to stop in the slippery conditions and rear-ended the fuel tanker.

***Initial news release, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025***

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to 10+ car crash on I-91 near mile marker 33.4 northbound in the town of Rockingham, Vermont. Two of the vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, with the rest of the vehicles involved in minor and non-life-threatening crashes. Vehicle #1, a 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, had rear-ended a 2024 Peterbilt 200 series fuel tanker truck, causing severe damage to the Hyundai’s front end. The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman in the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center along with a juvenile. Another juvenile in the vehicle was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

Investigation into the crash revealed the operator of the Hyundai failed to stop in time due to icy roadway conditions, rear-ending the stationary tanker truck.

All the other vehicles involved in the various crashes and slide-offs were removed or able to be driven off the interstate.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire Department, Rockingham Fire Department Golden Cross Ambulance, Rescue Inc, Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Chester Police, AOT, SG Reed towing, and J&M Auto.

- 30 -