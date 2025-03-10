Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Fatal crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B1001494
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Guillaume
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/08/2025 at 0946 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Rockingham
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 33 Northbound
WEATHER: Snowy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor Binnington
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER #1: Evelyn Lake
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire
PASSENGER #2: Parry Lake
AGE: 4 months
CAR SEAT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire
PASSENGER #4: Juvenile
AGE: 3
CAR SEAT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Haven, Connecticut
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: IONIQ 5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michael Warner
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nelson, New Hampshire
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police is identifying the individuals involved with Saturday morning’s crash on Interstate 91 northbound in Rockingham. The operator of the Hyundai passenger vehicle was Taylor Binnington, 39, of North Haven, Connecticut; he was pronounced dead on scene. His wife, Evelyn Lake, 36, was a passenger in the rear seat. Their 4-month-old son, Parry Lake, also was seated in the rear of the vehicle and was life-flighted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. Evelyn Lake and the couple’s 3-year-old son were taken by ambulance to DHMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigation into this crash indicates multiple northbound vehicles were involved in minor crashes and slide-offs due to deteriorated road conditions and low visibility in a snow squall. Vehicle No. 2, a 2024 Peterbilt fuel tanker truck, had stopped due to the crashes ahead. The Hyundai was unable to stop in the slippery conditions and rear-ended the fuel tanker.
***Initial news release, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025***
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to 10+ car crash on I-91 near mile marker 33.4 northbound in the town of Rockingham, Vermont. Two of the vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, with the rest of the vehicles involved in minor and non-life-threatening crashes. Vehicle #1, a 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, had rear-ended a 2024 Peterbilt 200 series fuel tanker truck, causing severe damage to the Hyundai’s front end. The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman in the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center along with a juvenile. Another juvenile in the vehicle was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.
Investigation into the crash revealed the operator of the Hyundai failed to stop in time due to icy roadway conditions, rear-ending the stationary tanker truck.
All the other vehicles involved in the various crashes and slide-offs were removed or able to be driven off the interstate.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire Department, Rockingham Fire Department Golden Cross Ambulance, Rescue Inc, Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Chester Police, AOT, SG Reed towing, and J&M Auto.
- 30 -
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.