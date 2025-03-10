Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,795 in the last 365 days.

Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE - 556 VT Route 15 Underhill

ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN TO FLOW OF TRAFFIC 


Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 


From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 9, 2025 5:35 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE - 556 VT Route 15 Underhill

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Roadway back open to one lane 



Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 


From: Campbell, Shelly
Sent: Sunday, March 9, 2025 5:31 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - 556 VT Route 15 Underhill

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

556 VT Route 15 just North of Cilley Hill Road  is shut down due to a tow removal

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  




Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: ROADWAY CLOSURE - 556 VT Route 15 Underhill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more