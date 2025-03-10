St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001290
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 1352 hours
LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg Falls, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call reporting that someone had done damage to a vehicle that was parked on Main Street in the town of Enosburg, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to assess the damage and speak further with the complainant.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT had caused damage to the vehicle and that Clapper had also been in contact with an individual that Clapper had Court Conditions to not have contact with.
Clapper was taken into custody on March 9th, 2025, for an unrelated incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. During processing for the unrelated incident, Clapper was issued a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2025, at 1000 hours. After processing was complete, Clapper was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
