Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,795 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001290

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                          

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2025 at approximately 1352 hours

LOCATION: Main St, Enosburg Falls, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper                                                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a call reporting that someone had done damage to a vehicle that was parked on Main Street in the town of Enosburg, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to assess the damage and speak further with the complainant.

 

After a thorough investigation, it was established that Mark Clapper (27) of Enosburg, VT had caused damage to the vehicle and that Clapper had also been in contact with an individual that Clapper had Court Conditions to not have contact with.

 

Clapper was taken into custody on March 9th, 2025, for an unrelated incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. During processing for the unrelated incident, Clapper was issued a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 29th, 2025, at 1000 hours. After processing was complete, Clapper was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $200 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility          

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more