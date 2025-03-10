St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/25 at 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont

ACCUSED: Douglas Young Jr.

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violating Conditions of Release (VCOR).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/09/25 at approximately 1911 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a fight in progress on VT Route 114 in the Town of Burke, Vermont. While on scene Troopers spoke with members of the involved parties and identified one of the witnesses as Douglas Young (46) of East Haven, VT. Further investigation revealed that Young was Criminal DLS and had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Troopers took Young into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Young was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111