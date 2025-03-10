Submit Release
News Search

There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,795 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4001891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/25 at 1911 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Young Jr.

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violating Conditions of Release (VCOR).

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/09/25 at approximately 1911 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a fight in progress on VT Route 114 in the Town of Burke, Vermont. While on scene Troopers spoke with members of the involved parties and identified one of the witnesses as Douglas Young (46) of East Haven, VT. Further investigation revealed that Young was Criminal DLS and had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Troopers took Young into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Young was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5 Ste 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel: 802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more