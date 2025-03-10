St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/25 at 1911 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont
ACCUSED: Douglas Young Jr.
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violating Conditions of Release (VCOR).
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/09/25 at approximately 1911 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a fight in progress on VT Route 114 in the Town of Burke, Vermont. While on scene Troopers spoke with members of the involved parties and identified one of the witnesses as Douglas Young (46) of East Haven, VT. Further investigation revealed that Young was Criminal DLS and had violated his court ordered conditions of release. Troopers took Young into custody and transported him to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Young was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5 Ste 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Tel: 802-748-3111
