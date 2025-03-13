Inventor's Digest Spotlights WindBrrrly in their March 2025 Issue. WindBrrrly Helps Kids Cool their Food Independently.

WindBrrrly in action cooling a meal

TEXAS MAN’S INVENTION HAS A BUILT-IN FAN INSIDE A DISH COVER TO HELP PREVENT BURNED LITTLE TONGUES

We had one goal, solving the universal problem of hot food causing overwhelmed parents and frustrated kids. We are elated that WindBrrrly provided the solution and Inventor's Digest took notice.” — Weldon Barber

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WindBrrrly…the product designed to help cool kid’s hot food has now been featured in the 2025 March edition of The Inventor’s Digest “Inventor’s Spotlight”. The article showcases how the concept of WindBrrrly came into manifestation. This creative product demonstrates how convection can evenly cool food and allow youngsters to take charge of their eating experience without the frustration of burning themselves. WindBrrrly was introduced through Amazon and was awarded the #1 new product in Novelty Serveware. As visually appealing as functionally sound, WindBrrrly solves a problem in the kitchen. Check out the full article in Inventors Digest March 2025. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZ4H6YH1?ref=myi_title_dp

The WindBrrrly Kid Experience

