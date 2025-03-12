No Salt, No Sacrifice: My Salt Solutions Offers Delicious Sodium Free Alternatives
Expanding our MySALT sodium free salt lineup with innovative seasoning mixes crafted with our proprietary salt substitute for bold, heart healthy flavor.
MySALT is available in a variety of flavors to suit every dish:
✔ Original – Classic salt taste, zero sodium
✔ Butter – Rich, buttery flavor without the sodium
✔ Garlic – A savory punch for pastas, meats, and vegetables
✔ Seasoned – A well-balanced blend for everyday cooking
✔ Italian Herb Garden – inspired taste for pastas, salads, and more
✔ Onion – Perfect for soups, dips, and roasts
Expanding on its mission to promote heart healthy eating, My Salt Solutions now also offers sodium free seasoning mixes, making it easier than ever to prepare flavorful, low sodium meals at home. These seasoning blends include salad dressing mixes, including Ranch, Garden Italian, and Green Goddess, enhance salads, meats, and vegetables without the need for added salt.
Additionally, My Salt Solutions has introduced sodium free seasoning mix packets for classic comfort foods, including Sloppy Joe, Spaghetti, and Chili. These convenient packets allow home cooks to enjoy their favorite hearty meals while keeping sodium intake in check. All of MySALT’s seasoning mixes are made with our proprietary salt substitute, ensuring bold flavor without the sodium.
By starting with zero sodium, each dish can be tailored to meet specific dietary needs while preserving the authentic taste of each recipe. With more people than ever looking for ways to cut sodium without losing flavor, MySALT provides a heart healthy alternative that delivers delicious, well-seasoned meals without compromise. Enjoy every dish, just as you expect.
Whether you’re a home cook, a culinary chef, or someone looking for an easy way to make healthier choices, MySALT is the perfect addition to your spice cabinet.
Available online at Amazon and our website.
For more information or to place an order visit www.mysaltsub.com.
Joan Watsabaugh
My Salt Solutions LLC
+1 425-432-4300
info@mysaltsub.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MySALT Logo Animation
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.