Organic Feminine Care Market Growth with a 6.2% CAGR, Estimated Reach $3.9 Billion by 2031

The U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In 2021, the disposable segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. ” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Organic feminine care Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Nature, by Age Group, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The organic feminine care market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7431 Organic feminine care products are types of personal care products, made from organically produced raw materials and these products are used majorly during menstruation. The major factor behind the growth in demand for organic feminine care products is the rise in public and government focus on eco-friendlier products and sustainability. Feminine care products like sanitary pads and tampons are one of the major plastic waste accumulations that end up in landfills. The growth in the accumulation of plastic waste is posing a severe threat to the environment which has forced governments across the globe to curb the use of plastic and chemical-free products made from eco-friendly materials.Moreover, an increase in the disposable income of consumers in developed countries leads to a rise in demand for premium and organic products. This results in greater adoption of organic sanitary protection products among women. Moreover, to avoid negative impacts on the environment due to the disposal of sanitary waste, women demand biodegradable, compostable, and eco-friendly sanitary products. This offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to invest in the production of such innovative products and strengthen their market position.According to organic feminine care market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, nature, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners & shields, and others. Sanitary pads segment is further categorized based on size into regular, large, and extra-large. Tampons segment is categorized into light (3 mL), regular (5 mL), and super (12 mL). The menstrual cup is bifurcated into small and large.Based on age group, the 19-30 years segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global organic feminine care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. An increase in urbanization, a rise in the working-class population, and competitive pricing boost the popularity of supermarkets and hypermarkets globally. However, the online stores segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07066 Based on product type, the sanitary pads segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global organic feminine care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in awareness about personal hygiene is a major factor that propels the growth of organic sanitary pads across the globe. In addition, an increase in disposable income and a large number of promotional activities adopted by marketers, education, and government initiatives have led to a rise in demand for organic sanitary pads.Basis of region, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Environment (UNEP), around 19 billion single-use menstrual products are consumed each year in the U.S. There is a rise in demand for organic feminine care products in North America as people become more conscious of the dangers that plastic and chemical wastes pose to the environment. Furthermore there is a dramatic rise demand for organic goods in the U.S. is as a result of the growth in health consciousness of the nation. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), organic sales topped $63 billion between 2020 and 2021, growing by $1.4 billion (2%) overall during the year.Unilever PLC, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Eco Femme, Ontex BV, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Corman S.p.A., Unicharm Corporation, Women's India Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., TOP Organic Project, The Honey Pot Company, LLC., Apropos, The Honest Company, Inc., GladRags, and Organic Initiative Limited are the major companies profiled in the organic feminine care market report.Analyst Review:Players operating in the organic feminine care market have adopted key developmental strategies such as product launches and awareness campaigns on period poverty to fuel demand for feminine care products in the market. In addition, they have also emphasized continuous innovations in their products to maintain a strong foothold in the market and to boost the feminine care demand for the product globally. In addition, to cater to the rise in needs of female consumers, manufacturers are continuously developing innovative and eco-friendlier feminine care products in the market.CXOs further added that the rise in consciousness regarding maintaining personal hygiene among female consumers as well as the working women population propels the growth of the organic feminine care market. The global organic feminine care market has witnessed significant growth in the past couple of years. Europe emerged as the largest market owing to the higher penetration of organic sanitary pads and tampons in this region. Personal hygiene awareness campaigns taken up by government agencies have contributed to the increase in demand for sanitary products in this region, though menstrual hygiene is still a social taboo in developing regions like Asia.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the organic feminine care market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing organic feminine care market opportunities.○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.○ In-depth analysis of the organic feminine care market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global organic feminine care market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7431 Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:○ Organic Tampons Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report○ Period Panties Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027○ Tissue Paper Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2030, Report○ Sensitive Skin Wipes Market Opportunity, Estimations, and Analysis○ Baby Wipes Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook○ Hosiery Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook

