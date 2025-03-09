Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market worth USD 31.93 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate | says AMR

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Industry

Increase in demand for superior quality alloy wheels for vehicles and increase in production of vehicles drive the growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market ," The aluminum alloy wheel market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10064 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in demand for superior quality alloy wheels for vehicles and surge in production of vehicles drive the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as high cost of aluminum alloy wheels and availability of steel-based wheel rims are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, factors such as rise in adoption of carbon fiber in automotive industry and increase in investment on wheel design for better aerodynamics creates opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe With the rising competition towards the production of light weight vehicles, the OEMs operating across the globe are focused to acquire new technology for the vehicles. This has enabled vehicle component manufacturers to develop light weight and efficient products to be used in automobiles, which has created a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. With the upgradation of technology, the vehicle production across the globe has increased by around 6% in 2022 as compared to 2021, followed by a stagnant growth in the production of automotive components across the globe.For instance, in September, 2023, Maxion Wheels developed latest light vehicle wheel innovation technology, Maxion BIONIC. It is developed by teams in Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., and Germany. Maxion BIONIC answers the growing demand from OEMs for affordable, stylish, and sustainable wheel solutions especially for light vehicle programs where wheel load is increasing. Similarly, in March, 2023, Uno Minda approved the acquired stake in Kosei Minda Aluminium Company (KMA) and 49.90% stake in Kosei Minda Mould (KMM) from joint venture partner Kosei, Japan. Such developments create growth opportunities for the market.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-alloy-wheel-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Uno MindaMaxion WheelsWheels India LimitedEnkei International, Inc.Mobis India LimitedStatus WheelsHowmet AerospaceImage Wheels International Ltd.Wheel Pros.Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminium Wheel Co., Ltd.In addition, as of 2020, alloy wheel sales for trucks were up at least 32%, which has also proved to be a factor supplementing the growth of the market in different countries. Moreover, with rise in sales of vehicles, the sale of associated components such as aluminum alloy wheels has also increased subsequently. Increase in sales and production of all types of vehicles in developing and developed countries due to the growing mobility and investment in the transportation sector is expected to boost the growth of the market across the globe.The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the aluminum alloy wheel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in automobile sales boosts the growth of the automotive wheel industry. Share of sale of OEM in the automotive wheel segment is rising consistently. Increase in demand for automotive equipment from OEM offers lucrative growth potential for the expansion of the market. In addition, companies such as Uno Minda has an active list of OEMs such as Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Hinda and others, which install their designed aluminum alloy wheels in their models. Wide presence of customers to manufacturers creates ample opportunities for the growth of the segment in the market.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 