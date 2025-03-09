Hair Extensions Market Booming with a 8.2% CAGR, Projected Reach $6.3 Billion by 2031

Hair Extensions Market, 2031

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

By Type, the human hair extensions segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hair Extensions Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Fitting Type, by Distribution Channel, by End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The global hair extensions market size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7350 The market for hair extensions is mostly driven by the rising hair loss among individuals. Hair loss is a serious health problem right now. The effects of frantic lifestyles and inadequate nutrient intake on the human body are negative. Men are more likely to experience alopecia, a receding hairline, and pattern baldness, whereas women are more likely to experience hair thinning. In both men and women, androgenetic alopecia is a common kind of hair loss. During the industrial revolution, the wealthier male population and officers of particular ranks, such as lawyers and judges, were frequently seen wearing hair extensions.The hair extensions market is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, driven by several factors. Increasing adoption of hair extensions in the fashion and entertainment sectors, coupled with a rise in hair loss cases among individuals, is fueling market expansion. Notably, numerous actresses, models, and celebrities have publicly endorsed the use of hair extensions, significantly influencing their widespread adoption for cosmetic purposes. Moreover, the prevalence of hair loss, a pressing health concern, underscores the demand for hair extension solutions. Lifestyle stressors and inadequate nutrition contribute to adverse effects on hair health, with men facing issues like alopecia and pattern baldness, while women commonly encounter hair thinning. These dynamics collectively contribute to the global hair extensions market's growth trajectory.The hair extensions market analysis is segmented on the basis of type, fitting type, distribution channel, end use, and region. By type, the hair extensions market is classified into synthetic hair extensions, human hair extensions, and animal hair extensions. By fitting type, the market is classified into clip in, micro link, tape in, and glue in. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce. By end use, the market is categorized into professional and personal. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).On the basis of type, the hair extensions market is segmented into synthetic hair extensions, human hair extensions, and animal hair extensions. The human hair extensions segment accounted for a major hair extensions market share in market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By fitting type, the hair extensions market is segmented into clip in, micro link, tape in, and glue in. The clip in segment accounted for a major share in the hair extensions market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers demanding a quick and easy change of hairstyle is a key factor increasing the demand for clip-in hair extensions.Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06985 By distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce. The retail stores segment accounted for a major share in the hair extensions market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. These retailers also offer a wide selection of products under one roof and enable categorized product display. People with low and moderate incomes favor these stores. These components help the market to grow.By end use, the market is categorized into professional and personal. The professional segment accounted for a major share in the hair extensions market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing popularity of hair extensions is dismantling the stigma associated with their use. Such factors are increasing the demand for hair extensions in this segment.By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). The North America hair extensions market accounted for a major share in the hair extensions market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The major players analyzed for the global hair extensions industry is Mayvenn, So Cap USA, Shake-N-Go, Inc, Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH, Beauty Industry Group Inc, Jon Renaum, Evergreen Products Group Limited, Hairlux, Hairlocs, Balmain Hair Couture, SalonLabs Exports India Pvt Limited, The Gorgeous Hair, Great Lengths S.p.A Societa Benefit, Locks & Bonds, and Perfect Locks LLC.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7350 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hair extensions market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing hair extensions market opportunities.○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.○ In-depth analysis of the hair extensions market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.○ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hair extensions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:○ Canada Hair Extensions Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Europe Hair Extensions Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Mexico Hair Extensions Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Hair Scissors Market is projected to reach $106.6 million by 2027○ Electric Hair Brush Market is estimated to reach $360.0 million by 2026○ Color Protection Shampoo Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook○ Hair Removal Spray Market Analysis, Share, Key Segments○ Hair Rollers Market Size, Share, Growth Scenario

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.