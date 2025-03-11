Dedication of 'Queens, The World's Borough' 3D Letter Sculpture

Queens, The World's Borough

Celebrating Queens' Diversity of People and Cultures

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queens, The World’s Borough is pleased to announce the dedication of the Queens 3D letter sculpture scheduled to take place on March 22, 2025, 11:00 AM at MacDonald Park, Forest Hills, NY.

Queens has a population of 2.2 million people and holds the Guinness World Record for the “Most diverse urban area on the planet.” It is a microcosm of the world.

The Queens 3D letter sculpture symbolizes the diversity of people from different nationalities and cultures who have chosen to live together in Queens and share their ideas, dreams, history, food and customs. It truly is “The World’s Borough,” Queens’ popular catchphrase.

The sculpture is 6 feet high, spans 22.75 feet wide and 1.5 feet deep. It is constructed out of stainless steel, protected by an outdoor grade coating, and weighs over 2,000 pounds. The design pays tribute to Queens. The font is the same one used by the I Love New York campaign, American Typewriter. The colors are based on the Queens flag.

“As a proud part of the Queens community, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital is honored to support the installation of this sculpture in MacDonald Park,” said Lorraine Chambers Lewis, President, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. “Art has the power to inspire and bring people together. By sponsoring this sculpture, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to community partnerships. We are a trusted high-quality provider of healthcare in the community, and it is important for us to be woven into the fabric of Queens. This sculpture celebrates our pride in the vibrant culturally rich environment of our borough.

"Our diversity is our strength here in The World's Borough, where 190 countries are represented, and more than 360 languages and dialects are spoken. Now more than ever, it is critically important to proudly showcase our unrivaled diversity for all to see. This beautification project would do exactly that, and I'm excited to support this effort." said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

“Northwell Health is proud to support the ‘Queens, The World’s Borough’ sculpture, a powerful tribute to the resilience, culture, and diversity of Queens,” said Nirmal Pandya, vice president, ambulatory operations, central region, Northwell Health. “The sculpture celebrates the very people we serve and care for every day. We aim to raise health across the borough as we grow our presence in this community.”

"Our parks and greenspaces reflect what is so beautiful about New York City, and this installation is a great representation of Queens' vibrant cultural diversity," said Elizabeth Masella, Senior Public Art Coordinator at NYC Parks. "We're proud to bring public art installations like this to parks across the five boroughs, providing New Yorkers and visitors with moments of reflection and delight as they take in our parks, plazas, and greenspaces."

Visit www.queens-nyc.com for more information about Queens, The World’s Borough.

At the dedication event, there will be music, live performances, snacks, drinks, photo ops., and mingling among family, friends and neighbors. All are welcome to this free event. Please join us to celebrate Queens, the greatest borough in the world!

